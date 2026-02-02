Siv Ngesi’s Cape Town Met Outfit Honours Several GBV Victims

Actor and popular media personality Siv Ngesi arrived at the Cape Town Met wearing a suit that paid homage to the many women lost to gender-based violence

A social justice advocate, Siv explained that he is passionate about fighting the ongoing violence in South Africa

The Cape Town Met 2026 theme was a Symphony of Style, and Siv was definitely the conductor of the ensemble

Siv Ngesi prioritised shining a light on the many GBV victims through fashion. Images: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

Outspoken media personality Siv Ngesi let his outfit do the talking at this year's Cape Town Met when he wore a custom-made suit honouring the lives of those lost to gender-based violence (GBV).

The event, which took place on 31 January 2026 at the Kenilworth Racecourse, saw guests showcase their interpretation of the theme, Symphony of Style, and enjoy alcoholic beverages (a drink Siv has never touched) on sale every few metres away. According to IOL, Siv's black-and-white suit, which featured the faces of several GBV victims, was by the fashion brand Imprint.

He told the publication:

"I am very passionate about fighting violence in our country, and today, I am the conductor of this symphony, one that demands harmony and justice."

Take a look at the screenshot of Siv that was posted on his Instagram Story on his account below:

Siv Ngesi proudly represented the innocent lives stolen as a result of gender-based violence. Image: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

Siv, who opened up about the loss of his mother, is no stranger to highlighting the injustices many women and children face and often posts about the atrocities on social media. Recently, the budding drag queen reshared the story of a woman who exposed her partner, who was allegedly abusive towards her, and unsuccessfully opened several cases against him with no luck. The man was eventually arrested.

More about the 2026 Cape Town Met

Sponsors for the annual horse racing event included World Sports Betting and Windhoek Beer, the latter providing a marquee offering guests front-row seats to the action.

Adding to the vibe were a host of influencers, who turned the marquee into a fashion moment of its own. Dressed in elegant looks that nodded to the Met's theme, the content creators embraced bold silhouettes pleasing to the eye.

Influencers dressed to impress at the Cape Town Met. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Siv Ngesi bares it all

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Siv ruffled some feathers after controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared a bare-it-all picture of the star.

This isn't the first time Siv dared to show almost every part of his body. In November 2023, he excitedly announced to people on social media that he was ready to rock a pole. He showed a picture of himself on it, which sparked a debate among South Africans.

Source: Briefly News