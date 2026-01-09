Siv Ngesi Reveals He's Never Touched Alcohol or Smoked at 40, Mzansi is in Disbelief
- Siv Ngesi shocked fans by admitting he's 40 and has never had a drop of alcohol or smoked anything in his life
- The actor and comedian shared the revelation in response to a viral X post asking about "normal" things people haven't done
- Mzansi reacted with a mix of praise for his sobriety and humorous jabs questioning how he pulls off his wild antics sober
Mzansi's favourite funnyman, Siv Ngesi, left peeps gobsmacked with a personal confession that's got everyone talking.
Replying to a trending X post from @sleendeel asking "what’s something 'normal' you’ve never done?" Ngesi chimed in:
"I’m 40 years old and I've never had a drop of alcohol or smoked anything!"
Ngesi, who previously slammed a Tyler Perry film, attracted a lot of responses from X users, some of whom demanded to know if he had also not done hard drugs.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Ngesi, known for his high-energy comedy, acting gigs, and unfiltered social media takes, proved once again he's full of surprises.
See his post below:
Fans flood the comments section with mixed views
Ngesi's admission sparked instant reactions, with many wondering how the star maintains his larger-than-life persona without a sip or puff.
One user, @akiMokoena7, doubted the assertion, saying:
"Sounds about right."
@unathhii asked:
"Same, but how do you do it?"
@slaga_lm added his own question:
"So all this nonsense you be doing, you be doing it sober?"
@SheWolftc noted something:
"You have a very adventurous mind for a sober man."
@tumi_tulipz commented:
Oh, no, baby. You can’t be this crazy sober. Get on meds."
@kunderscorehim left a positive message:
"Cling on to sobriety, brotha. Substances are a shortcut to more obstacles in life."
Ouspoken music executive Nota Baloyi, who recently revived his beef with Ntsiki Mazwai, was also in the comments section.
Commenting under the handle @LavidaNOTA, Nota commented with sarcasm:
"No. Stop giving away tags and sell us tickets to heaven, Saint Siv."
@PinketteXO asked:
"Drugs?"
@Zami_zo commended the actor, stating:
"Well done, sir, and keep that healthy lifestyle."
@kerriberry7 commented with a question:
"Where does that energy come from? Share your secrets."
@MpiloSikuza asked if the comedian has not tried lean. He commented:
"Have you never had cough syrup or something along those lines?"
Siv Ngesi commits to helping girls and young women
With alcohol consumption and smoking not being part of his hobbies, it's safe to say he traded those activities for meaningful charity work.
Ngesi has continued his initiative to offer free menstrual pads to girls and young women. In the latest work on this initiative, Ngesi partnered with the University of the Western Cape, directly targeting students.
But as with a public life, Ngesi faces criticism for this seemingly good charity. People are still not warming up to the idea of Ngesi, a man, being so passionate about the menstrual problems that young women face.
Siv Ngesi challenges Mzansi politicians
Ngesi addressed South African leaders, demanding they maintain the high standards of good governance demonstrated during the recent G20 Leaders' Summit.
According to a Briefly News report, Ngesi previously said that the visible efforts made to welcome global guests clearly show that the issues the country is facing could be easily managed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za