Siv Ngesi said he's never touched alcohol or smoked at 40. Image: Oupa Bopape

Mzansi's favourite funnyman, Siv Ngesi, left peeps gobsmacked with a personal confession that's got everyone talking.

Replying to a trending X post from @sleendeel asking "what’s something 'normal' you’ve never done?" Ngesi chimed in:

"I’m 40 years old and I've never had a drop of alcohol or smoked anything!"

Ngesi, who previously slammed a Tyler Perry film, attracted a lot of responses from X users, some of whom demanded to know if he had also not done hard drugs.

Ngesi, known for his high-energy comedy, acting gigs, and unfiltered social media takes, proved once again he's full of surprises.

See his post below:

Fans flood the comments section with mixed views

Ngesi's admission sparked instant reactions, with many wondering how the star maintains his larger-than-life persona without a sip or puff.

One user, @akiMokoena7, doubted the assertion, saying:

"Sounds about right."

@unathhii asked:

"Same, but how do you do it?"

@slaga_lm added his own question:

"So all this nonsense you be doing, you be doing it sober?"

@SheWolftc noted something:

"You have a very adventurous mind for a sober man."

@tumi_tulipz commented:

Oh, no, baby. You can’t be this crazy sober. Get on meds."

@kunderscorehim left a positive message:

"Cling on to sobriety, brotha. Substances are a shortcut to more obstacles in life."

Ouspoken music executive Nota Baloyi, who recently revived his beef with Ntsiki Mazwai, was also in the comments section.

Commenting under the handle @LavidaNOTA, Nota commented with sarcasm:

"No. Stop giving away tags and sell us tickets to heaven, Saint Siv."

@PinketteXO asked:

"Drugs?"

@Zami_zo commended the actor, stating:

"Well done, sir, and keep that healthy lifestyle."

@kerriberry7 commented with a question:

"Where does that energy come from? Share your secrets."

@MpiloSikuza asked if the comedian has not tried lean. He commented:

"Have you never had cough syrup or something along those lines?"

Siv Ngesi commits to helping girls and young women

With alcohol consumption and smoking not being part of his hobbies, it's safe to say he traded those activities for meaningful charity work.

Ngesi has continued his initiative to offer free menstrual pads to girls and young women. In the latest work on this initiative, Ngesi partnered with the University of the Western Cape, directly targeting students.

But as with a public life, Ngesi faces criticism for this seemingly good charity. People are still not warming up to the idea of Ngesi, a man, being so passionate about the menstrual problems that young women face.

Siv Ngesi partnered with UWC to donate sanitary towels for young women. Image: Siv Ngezi

Siv Ngesi challenges Mzansi politicians

Ngesi addressed South African leaders, demanding they maintain the high standards of good governance demonstrated during the recent G20 Leaders' Summit.

According to a Briefly News report, Ngesi previously said that the visible efforts made to welcome global guests clearly show that the issues the country is facing could be easily managed.

