Siv Ngesi Takes Aim at Political Leaders After 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit
- Siv Ngesi recently challenged South African leaders to maintain the high standards of good governance even after the G20 Summit
- The media personality sent a call to action to politicians, saying that the summit showed that the problems in the country were fixable
- His powerful message was met with more demands from fellow South Africans for the government to do right by its people
Media personality Siv Ngesi fired a direct challenge at South African leaders, demanding they maintain the high standards of good governance demonstrated during the recent G20 Leaders' Summit.
In an interview with TimesLIVE on 22 November 2025, the actor and comedian insisted that the summit was proof that South Africa's problems are fixable, as he publicly called on politicians to uphold the high standards set during the international event.
Siv said that the visible efforts made to welcome global guests clearly show that the issues the country is facing could be easily managed.
"We can see that it's possible to fix Johannesburg. We can see that you guys can fix the traffic lights, we can see that there's more than enough police."
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The Unseen actor, who often shares his views on societal issues, highlighted his concerns about previously raised problems suddenly being addressed merely for the benefit of international visitors or a high-profile event.
"It's frustrating to see how when the world comes, now you want to fix the streets, the traffic lights, and make women feel safer in their environment."
This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa officially declaring gender-based violence and femicide a national crisis on 21 November, following years of intense public campaigning and petition signing.
Ahead of the summit, the City of Johannesburg also made significant efforts to repair roads and fill potholes. And while this generated a brief period of improved infrastructure, many South Africans, like Siv, are calling for the government to do more.
Watch Siv Ngesi's interview below.
Fans weigh in on Siv Ngesi's statements
The comment section quickly flooded with South Africans echoing Siv Ngesi's frustration and sharing their own demands for better governance.
Zecha2275 said:
"This government CAN MAKE THINGS WORK. Just look at SARS, the problem is they TALK TOO MUCH, AND DO TOO LITTLE and cover for their cronies' corruption. Visitors must come to SA for them to actually work."
user9123608526491 stated:
"Charity begins at home. Deja vu: 2010 world cup."
BATI 🇿🇦 wrote:
"The ANC has just shown us that they don't value us! They would rather do the work for visitors but not for us."
iGhost711 was impressed:
"I love how celebrities are speaking out now, we're getting somewhere."
Silver Fox - Linda Parrish cheered:
"Say it louder, Siv!"
Gers added:
"These people don't respect us."
Ntsiki Mazwai calls out Nicki Minaj
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's claims that Nicki Minaj copied her work in 2018.
The poet and podcaster accused the American rapper of stealing her concept, and her claims were met with mixed reactions online.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa, née Moroeng, is an entertainment editor at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has eight years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and completed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za