An Indian political content creator shared a photo of Venda women bowing down to greet India's Prime Minister during the G20 Summit in South Africa

The post went viral with over 2,000 comments as people debated whether this greeting was done for all leaders or just for Modi

South Africans explained that lying down to greet elders is a sign of respect in Venda culture and not specific to one person

A group of Venda women showed their respect for India's Prime Minister, but this sparked a heated debate online. Images: @rishibagree

A content creator from India who shares political content on his X page, posted a photo on 21 November 2025 showing Venda women greeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi. The photo showed around 10 women wearing traditional Venda attire lying down on the ground as Modi walked along the red carpet after landing in Pretoria for the G20 Summit. The post quickly went viral, getting over 2,000 comments and more than 4,000 reposts as people tried to understand what exactly was happening and why the women were lying down.

The X user captioned his post:

"Johannesburg, South Africa. People fall to the ground to bow down to a leader. This is the respect Modi commands across the world."

In the photo, the women were all wearing traditional clothing and bowed down simultaneously, which caught the attention of many people online who weren't familiar with this practice. The post sparked heated debate as people questioned whether this was something special done only for Modi or if it was a normal part of how Venda people greet important guests and elders.

Venda women bowed down to greet and welcome the Indian Prime Minister to SA. Images: @rishibagree

Debate over cultural tradition

Social media users had different reactions to the post, with some praising Modi while others tried to explain the cultural context of the women bowing down on X user @rishibagree's post:

@cyrilgupta said:

"When leadership is backed by results, respect follows naturally. Moments like this show how deeply Modi's influence reaches — not just in India, but across the world."

@Doc_HEMA_MGR_2 asked:

"Is this done only for him? Or is this the first time they do?"

@ReubenPhala1 explained:

"Dude, you need to travel more; this is how we greet elders in Venda: a sign of respect, not command as you will have it. Ndi u losha nga Tshivenda; Ndaa; akin to salute in English. Please. The SA president is Venda; this is our culture."

@Amit_justme joked:

"In front of the camera? 😆😆😆"

@KoppulaMahende9 wrote:

"Incredible moment from Johannesburg! 🇿🇦🇮🇳 The respect and admiration PM Modi receives globally truly reflects India's growing influence on the world stage. Proud to see our nation held in such high regard!"

@MustuToti corrected:

"He never landed in Johannesburg, he landed in Pretoria, and they did this for every leader, not only for pm Modi."

Venda greeting traditions explained

According to Sabinet African Journals, respect is one of the main parts of Venda culture, especially in the way people greet one another. In Venda tradition, when a woman greets or responds after being called, she says “Aa!” and lowers herself onto her side with her hands clasped together. This is a sign of good manners and deep respect, and girls learn this custom from a young age. It is done for elders, traditional leaders and other respected members of the community.

The gesture is not casual or random. It is a long-standing cultural practice that carries meaning and pride. Men and boys greet differently. They say “Nndaa!” and bring their palms together, but they do not lie down. These gestures, whether used alone or together with spoken words, help maintain a sense of dignity within Venda communities and remain an important part of their identity.

View the X post below:

