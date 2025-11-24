South Africa’s G20 hosting drew praise and criticism, reopening debates about government performance

Roland Schoeman’s sharp rebuke of the ruling party ignited a wave of public reaction online

Social media users expressed mixed views, balancing pride in the summit with frustration over long-standing national issues

South Africa hosted the G20 Summit this past weekend, from 22–23 November 2025, in Nasrec, Johannesburg. The event was widely regarded as a success, despite the absence of United States President Donald Trump.

Amid the celebrations, former swimmer and Olympic champion Roland Schoeman, who is now based in the United States, criticised the South African government over the weekend. His comments were in response to a post by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was celebrating the successful hosting of the summit.

In his post on Saturday, 22 November, Lesufi wrote:

"Let’s get ready to… Build a better world! #GrowingGautengTogether"

Schoeman replied:

"You have had more than 30 years to build a better country. Your party chose not to. Instead, it chose self-enrichment, patronage, and protecting cadres while ordinary South Africans paid the price. Now, in the week of the G20, you present a polished message to the world that does not reflect the lived reality at home."

Schoeman’s comments quickly drew attention on social media, highlighting ongoing frustrations among citizens over governance and social inequalities in South Africa.

How did South Africans react online?

South Africans online reacted with varying comments to Schoeman’s opinion. Their thoughts on the G20 Summit have been mixed.

@YVaw123:

"Say what you want, but the event is a successful one."

@bongani90731745Lemon-and-Spiders:

"It is worse than that. The ANC broke down a sophisticated industrial and knowledge base to a point where it can barely (sustainably) repair potholes..."

@Khayam89:

"True."

@BricksErasmus:

"Not in your lifetime."

@jonoskews:

"Can you start by just not breaking, stealing, and destroying anything more? Small steps."

@NataliaSashaCat:

"They have some Lambos to show for it! 🤣🚘"

@testicular_fort:

"Wait till he starts droning on about AI. Lesufi loves AI, mainly because he is, in fact, 0I himself..."

Schoeman’s history of political commentary

Schoeman has become known for his outspoken political opinions and frequent criticism of the South African government. Over the years, he has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and openly criticised EFF leader Julius Malema.

His past remarks about “civilised nations” were widely interpreted as a dig at Malema’s radical rhetoric, including the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant.

He also ignited debate in early November when he supported Trump's boycott of the just-finished G20 Summit.

Roland Schoeman comments on Charlie Kirk

Briefly News previously reported that former Olympic champion and swimmer Roland Schoeman found himself at the centre of a social media debate following his comments on the death of US conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk on 10 September 2025.

Kirk, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump and founder of the youth-focused political organisation Turning Point USA, was shot on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, in an incident that shocked the international community.

