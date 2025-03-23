Roland Schoeman condemns Julius Malema for singing the controversial song “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” during South Africa's Human Rights Day

Former Olympic swimming champion Roland Schoeman has sharply criticized Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for singing the controversial struggle song “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” during South Africa’s Human Rights Day commemoration.

Accusations of Hypocrisy and Incitement

Taking to Twitter (X), Schoeman expressed outrage at what he called the hypocrisy of celebrating human rights while allegedly inciting violence.

Julius Malema and the EFF’s obsession with ‘Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer’ on Human Rights Day is a disgrace. Nothing screams hypocrisy louder than celebrating ‘human rights’ while inciting violence against a group of people.

He wrote.

Chant as a Political Tool, Not Just a Struggle Song

Schoeman further argued that the chant is not just a historical struggle song but a deliberate political tool used to sow division and racial hostility.

Let’s be clear: This chant isn’t just an old struggle song, it’s a deliberate political tool used to stoke division and perpetuate racial hostility. While South Africa grapples with real issues—crime, corruption, economic collapse—Malema chooses to rally his followers around hatred, not solutions.

He added.

The Long-Running Debate Over "Kill the Boer"

The "Kill the Boer" chant has been at the center of heated debates in South Africa, with critics arguing that it incites violence against white farmers, while the EFF insists it is merely a symbolic anti-apartheid struggle song.

A Call for Universal Human Rights

Schoeman concluded his remarks by stressing that human rights should be universal and not applied selectively for political convenience.

If human rights mean anything, they should apply to all South Africans, not just when it fits a political agenda."

Former Olympic swimming champion Roland Schoeman has sharply criticized (EFF) leader Julius Malema for singing the controversial struggle song "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer".

Public Debate Ignites, Awaiting EFF Response

His comments have ignited fresh debate on the limits of free speech, political rhetoric, and racial tensions in South Africa.

Neither Malema nor the EFF has officially responded to Schoeman’s criticism.

The Olympic champion also shared a video in which he reflected on the Sharpeville Massacre and its significance.

Netizens React to Schoeman

Sankomota Makobe:

When you speak like this I believe many agree with you, you are acknowledging that all lives matter that the government is failing all of us. You spoke like a leader.

Tusero:

Now that you admitted, start paying reparations for Sharpeville as it was done in your name by your kind."

Big Dlamz:

He is right, daily deaths in South Africa are similar to that of a war zone. We should all be outraged & not selective about it.

Malome:

No one cares about your thoughts.

Justice for our people:

No single party or politician has been given the authority to represent the entire country. If the concern is genuine, efforts should be directed toward addressing the real issues at hand.

