Roland Schoeman has continued his social media war with local fans by calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The former Olympic champion’s comment came after continued criticism of Ramaphosa over the possible rise in taxes and questions over South Africa’s financial issues.

Former Olympic champion Roland Schoeman has called for the resignation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Shaun Botterill and Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

It is not the first time that Schoeman has voiced his concerns about South Africa after he tweeted that the country needs help from the USA, much to the dismay of locals.

Roland Schoeman calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to resign

Schoeman's tweeted about Ramaphosa below:

According to his Twitter (X) account, Schoeman is not a fan of Ramaphose while he previously called for American podcaster Joe Rogan to highlight Mzansi’s issues.

Schoeman tweeted:

“You’re not wanting to build a nation @CyrilRamaphosa. Your ANC government has overseen the theft of trillions of rands, you can’t keep the electricity on and your government wants to increase taxes. Why don’t you resign amongst all the controversy that surrounds you? Nobody has faith and confidence in you.”

Schoeman regularly make political posts on Twitter (X):

Schoeman hosts regular debates online

While working as a real estate in Arizona, USA, Schoeman posts regular criticisms about South Africa, addressing issues about corruption, load shedding and land reform.

The former Olympic swimmer has voiced gripes about Swimming South Africa while fans love to bring up that he was banned for drug abuse during his career.

Schoeman is not alone in criticising South African politics after UFC champion Dricus du Plessis was seen wearing a pro-Donald Trump t-shirt ahead of his middleweight title defence.

Swimmer Roland Schoeman previously represented South African at multiple Olympic Games. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans agree with Schoeman

While Schoeman is constantly criticised on social media, some local fans opted to agree with the former Olympian.

MartieSmit10 asked questions:

“The problem is, will the guy who takes over from him be better or worse? And, who will that guy be?”

Cornelia754599 responded to Cyril Ramaphosa:

“Stop begging in other countries. Where is SA's money?”

Mzwamadoda21 is not a fan of Schoeman?

“Why don’t you leave bro?? What holds you back?? You can have peace there. Take Trump's offer.”

LLB_hard82389 agrees with Schoeman:

“Well said.”

Alma79763241554 backs Schoeman’s words:

“He has no shame. He needs to resign. SA is burning.”

