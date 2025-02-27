Roland Schoeman Sparks Controversy with Call for Cyril Ramaphosa’s Resignation
- Former South African Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as he continues to voice frustrations over Mzansi politics
- Schoeman, now an American citizen, has been involved in a social media war with local fans after he showed support for the USA’s involvement in South Africa
- Local netizens responded on social media to continue their criticism of Schoeman while some agreed with the former Olympic champion
Roland Schoeman has continued his social media war with local fans by calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The former Olympic champion’s comment came after continued criticism of Ramaphosa over the possible rise in taxes and questions over South Africa’s financial issues.
It is not the first time that Schoeman has voiced his concerns about South Africa after he tweeted that the country needs help from the USA, much to the dismay of locals.
Roland Schoeman calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to resign
Schoeman's tweeted about Ramaphosa below:
According to his Twitter (X) account, Schoeman is not a fan of Ramaphose while he previously called for American podcaster Joe Rogan to highlight Mzansi’s issues.
Schoeman tweeted:
“You’re not wanting to build a nation @CyrilRamaphosa. Your ANC government has overseen the theft of trillions of rands, you can’t keep the electricity on and your government wants to increase taxes. Why don’t you resign amongst all the controversy that surrounds you? Nobody has faith and confidence in you.”
Schoeman regularly make political posts on Twitter (X):
Schoeman hosts regular debates online
While working as a real estate in Arizona, USA, Schoeman posts regular criticisms about South Africa, addressing issues about corruption, load shedding and land reform.
The former Olympic swimmer has voiced gripes about Swimming South Africa while fans love to bring up that he was banned for drug abuse during his career.
Schoeman is not alone in criticising South African politics after UFC champion Dricus du Plessis was seen wearing a pro-Donald Trump t-shirt ahead of his middleweight title defence.
Fans agree with Schoeman
While Schoeman is constantly criticised on social media, some local fans opted to agree with the former Olympian.
MartieSmit10 asked questions:
“The problem is, will the guy who takes over from him be better or worse? And, who will that guy be?”
Cornelia754599 responded to Cyril Ramaphosa:
“Stop begging in other countries. Where is SA's money?”
Mzwamadoda21 is not a fan of Schoeman?
“Why don’t you leave bro?? What holds you back?? You can have peace there. Take Trump's offer.”
LLB_hard82389 agrees with Schoeman:
“Well said.”
Alma79763241554 backs Schoeman’s words:
“He has no shame. He needs to resign. SA is burning.”
Dricus du Plessis suffers backlash despite defending his UFC middleweight title
As reported by Briefly News, UFC champion Dricus du Plessis defended his middleweight title amid criticism from local fans for his support for US President Donald Trump.
Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland to defend his middleweight title yet fans still criticised him for showing support for the American president.
