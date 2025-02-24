Former South African swimmer Roland Schoeman is involved in a war of words on social media after showing support for American interest in Mzansi politics

After winning 24 swimming medals for South Aftica, Schoeman is now an American citizen and is working in the country as a real estate agent

Local netizens reacted angrily on social media, calling Schoeman a traitor and saying he has no business speaking about South African politics

Roland Schoeman, a former South African Olympic champion, was criticised on social media after encouraging America’s interest in Mzansi politics.

The 44-year-old, now an American citizen, recently tweeted to ask US-based podcaster Joe Rogan to host a show talking about South African politics.

Former SA swimmer Roland wants American podcaster Joe Rogan to host a show about South African politics. Image: Michelly Rall/Getty Images and Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Schoeman won 24 medals while representing South Africa, including three Olympic prizes, but that has not saved him from online criticism by local fans.

Roland Schoeman is criticised on social media

Schoeman's sent a message to Rogan via Twitter(X):

Over the last few months, US president Donald Trump and SA-born billionaire Elon Musk has criticised South African politics, much to the dismay of the Mzansi public.

Musk recently commented on the safety concerns in South Africa, and Schoeman has caught more than his fair share of flack for his support of the American politicians.

The criticism though has not stopped Schoeman from regularly posting and interacting with fans on Twitter (X) while he is working as a real estate agent in Arizona.

Schoeman responded to Mzansi criticism on Twitter (X):

Schoeman gears up for intense war of words

Schoeman’s regular activities on Twitter (X) has garnered much criticism from local fans who have billed the former Olympic champion as a traitor and cannot speak on behalf of the Mzansi people.

The 44-year-old is not the only South African that has supported America after UFC middleweight champion showed support before his title defence on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

While Schoeman has backed US, the former swimming champion has also been vocal in his criticism of Swimming South Africa.

Pool

Swimmer Roland Schoeman won three Olympic medals while representing South African. Image: Donald Miralle/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans hit back against Schoeman

Local netizens reacted angrily on social media to call Schoeman a traitor and should stay away from local politics.

Josejor42455319 wants to hear the stories:

“I would love to hear the South African stories. That's such an amazing country and it's too sad what's been happening.”

Sithe61974 asked a question:

“Roland, since when do you care about all citizens?”

DanieErskine backs the idea:

“This would be great, Roland.”

Neuralnet007 is upset:

“Look at you capitalising on lies; just so that you can be on a podcast!”

Simpaas made a suggestion:

“Nota to represent us as a South African.”

MCc59189701 criticised Schoeman:

“Roland don't you think your buddies lied enough already? You wanna add more lies?”

King35amg is not a fan:

“Disinformation. Lost.”

Yanga_Luwalala warned Schoeman:

“May yall ,in the near future, reap what you're sowing. All these lies you're spreading about SA will come back to bite you.”

Dave_Theb said Schoeman must go on the show:

“Let him host you. You’re the expert mos.”

Maliviwe does not support Schoeman:

“What a traitor!!!”

Dricus du Plessis agrees with Donald Trump and Elon Musk

As reported by Briefly News, UFC champion Dricus du Plessis offered support to US president Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s criticism about South African politics.

The 31-year-old champion spoke ahead of his title defence against American fighter Sean Strikcland and was sene wearing a ‘Trump Supports Champion’ t-shirt.

