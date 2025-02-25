Drama ensued as American singer and songwriter Chris Brown was accused of rejecting to perform in Kenya

It was alleged that the multi-award-winning star allegedly said he wouldn't perform in Kenya due to their lack of appropriate infrastructure

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the allegations regarding Chris Breezy

Chris Brown allegedly declined to perform in Kenya.

American singer and songwriter Chris Brown recently made headlines once again on social media after his Grammy Award win ignited a debate online.

Chris Brown allegedly declines to perform in Kenya

The multi-award-winner Chris Brown became the talk of the town on social media recently became the talk of the town as rumours hit social media that he allegedly refused to perform in Kenya.

It was said that the singer who managed to fill up the FNB Stadium in December 2024, declined the offer saying that the country lacked the appropriate infrastructure to support his kind of concert.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Chris Brown refusing to perform in Kenya

Shortly after it was shared that the singer allegedly refused to perform in Kenya, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@okjabu said:

"South Africans must borrow them at least Elias Park stadium."

@IamBradleyCarl commented:

"If he can say this about Kenya now what about Uganda."

@BennonMaina responded:

"Sadly, he’s right. Sound system plus organisers huwa aibu tupu."

@FrakkJason47117 replied:

"Chris Brown in Kenya? That sounds like a recipe for either a massive success or a complete disaster. Either way, I'm morbidly curious."

@chadbironga wrote:

"Most Kenyans don't believe when we are told that we are nobody. Even in Africa, we are not amongst the top 10 big boys. We are mid with lots of English."

@KimetoJackline mentioned:

"You think it is physical infrastructure? Madam think again. This music is very spiritual and their principalities & powers have been unable to access the territory for long."

Fans reacted to rumours about Chris Brown refusing to perform in Kenya.

US singer Chris Brown sues over defamatory documentary

Meanwhile, US singer Chris Brown has filed a lawsuit against those responsible for Chris Brown: A History of Violence docuseries.

The New Flame hitmaker was accused of being an abuser and evidence tampering in a recent docuseries. He was also painted as an abuser; however, his legal team denied this.

Chris Brown's attorney, Levi McCathern, slammed these claims and labelled them defamatory, arguing that he had never been prosecuted. They also highlighted a 2020 incident where a woman accused Brown of drugging her. They stated that the relationship was consensual.

Chris Brown makes history

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that American singer and songwriter Chris Brown made history in South Africa by selling out two consecutive shows at the 94,000-capacity FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, in one weekend.

His South African fans showed him unwavering support despite calls for a boycott by the South African feminist group Women For Change South Africa due to Brown's controversial past.

