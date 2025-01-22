US hitmaker Chris Brown is out to clear his name after the airing of a documentary speaking about his alleged abusive past

Chris Brown: A History of Violence was available for viewing in Africa as it aired on Investigation Discovery (ID)

His lawyer argued that the allegations made in the docuseries were false and that he plans to donate some of the money to charity

Chris Brown has filed a lawsuit against those responsible for Chris Brown: A History of Violence docuseries.

US singer Chris Brown sues over defamatory documentary

In the documentary, the New Flame hitmaker was accused of being an abuser and evidence tampering. He was also painted as an abuser; however, his legal team denied this.

Chris Brown's attorney, Levy McCathern, slammed these claims and labelled them defamatory, arguing that he had never been prosecuted. They also highlighted a 2020 incident where a woman accused Brown of drugging her. They stated that the relationship was consensual.

Portion of the money to be donated to victims

The letter continues to share that Chris Brown aims to donate some of the money to victims of sexual abuse. They also mentioned that his 2017 documentary is the only account from his point of view.

"Through this legal action, Mr Brown seeks accountability and aims to stand against the exploitation of misinformation for personal gain. Additionally, a portion of the $500 million will be donated to survivors of sexual abuse. His 2017 documentary, 'Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life', remains the definitive account of his experiences and growth," the letter reads.

Fans rally behind Chris Brown following lawsuit announcement

Team Breezy reacted to the lawsuit in the comments section of his Instagram post, saying the singer is right for trying to clear his name.

@gonavesleec stated:

"That's right, don't let this situation slide. They need to pay. "

@automnjovile stated:

"I’m so happy you did this!!!!! I refused to watch it because I knew they were going to rehash your past, and I’m honestly sick of people acting like FORGIVENESS isn’t a thing!!! Chris is literally one of the GREATEST performers of all time and it’s time he got the respect he’s deserved! Nobody’s perfect."

@lanabllue shared:

"Team Breezy will always support you, Chris!"

@andrearoberta shared:

"It’s time for everybody who judges and keeps lying about you to pay for it. Get them Breezy. We will always support you."

@jackiechanel said:

"Yes! Because that was some bull, and you didn’t deserve that. Glad to see you fighting back."

@teambreezyverse stated:

"HBO has to be on that list because they agreed to migrate."

