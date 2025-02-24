South African veteran radio presenter DJ Sbu recently announced his resignation from Radio 2000 on social media

The former Friends Like These host wrote a lengthy post and explained why he was resigning before his contract ends

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Sbu's resignation

DJ Sbu has resigned from Radio 2000. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African veteran radio presenter and TV host DJ Sbu left many netizens stunned with the recent stunt he pulled on social media after he trended when he humiliated a street vendor.

DJ Sbu resigns from Radio 2000

Social media has been buzzing ever since the former Friends Like These host announced on Twitter (X) on Monday, 25 February 2025 that he was resigning from Radio 2000 just months after listeners complained and stated how unhappy they were with his breakfast show at the radio station.

The star shared his media statement on social media and also mentioned that he was resigning before his contract ended which would've ended on Sunday, 30 March 2025:

"This serves to inform you that after much reflection and consideration, I have decided to resign as a morning radio host at Radio 2000, part of the South African Broadcasting Corporation. This decision came earlier than the end of my contract, which was set to conclude on March 30, 2025."

DJ Sbu whose real name is Sbusiso Leope also mentioned that his reason for resigning is that he sought greener pastures and that he will be launching something exciting this coming April.

He said:

"I am preparing for a brand new breakfast morning show that I am excited to launch on a different platform starting from April 1, 2025. This new opportunity presents a fresh chapter in my career, and I am eager to embrace the possibilities that lie ahead."

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Sbu's resignation

Shortly after the star shared the news about his resignation, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ipsmok said:

"Now I'll go back to listening to the breakfast show."

@view4you_sa wrote:

"My brother go and be light and hope wherever you go, thank you for putting us @view4you_sa on radio where no one else did at that time. The words you spoke over our business have become a reality. We wish you favour and success on your new journey. Remember to contact us to Inspect the next House and Car that you will be buying. Bless you, Sbu."

@BassieBuzzing replied:

"Could this have something to do with Nota's utterances on Dj Sbu's podcast? White people always have their way in SA."

@NkagiM_ mentioned:

"Dj Sbu is more of a Saturday afternoon METRO FM DJ. R2000 was just too serious and mature for him. I hope R2000 gets someone who's more aligned with their brand and mission and knows how to cater for their market. DJ Sbu must go rescue YFM 6 am-9 am slot. Tap left and it collapsed."

@mqoballack tweeted:

"Finally it was long overdue."

Netizens responded to DJ Sbu's resignation. Image: Frennie Shivambu

DJ Sbu on his apparent beef with DJ Cleo

