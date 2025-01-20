The South African radio personality DJ Fresh has returned to radio after his long hiatus

The podcaster announced that he will be returning to Radio 702 in April 2025, four years after he left

The star also shared how excited and thrilled he was to be returning to what he loves the most

DJ Fresh to return to Radio 702 in 2025. Image: @djfresh

Source: Instagram

Radio is about to get enjoyable and fantastic as the legendary radio personality DJ Fresh returns on-air.

DJ Fresh returns to 702 in April 2025

Social media has been buzzing as DJ Fresh recently teased his comeback to the radio industry.

According to The South African, DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, excitedly shared that he would return to radio in April 2025. This was after the star took a four-year-long hiatus after a sexual assault against him and DJ Euphonik, which led to them being relieved from their radio show in 2021.

DJ Fresh spoke to the media, sharing that he will be returning to Radio 702 in April and also expressing how excited and thrilled he is to be back on-air.

He said:

"After nearly four years away, I’m thrilled to return to radio. It’s amazing to go back to doing something I love. I will be back in April; I can’t say where yet. I’m a radio-head through and through.”

DJ Fresh returned to radio after four years. Image: @djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about DJ Fresh

DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, is a prominent deejay, producer and entrepreneur known for his remarkable career and fame. Although he hails from Botswana, he has established his career in South Africa. Many fans are unaware that DJ Fresh spent his early childhood in Botswana before moving to South Africa.

DJ Fresh earned a Media Studies diploma from Boston Media House in Johannesburg and began his radio career at YFM while still in his third year of studies. He spent eight years at YFM before transitioning to 5FM's popular Drive Time slot.

