Sophie Ndaba recently had Mzansi social media users jumping with joy when she hinted that major projects are coming up next year. The former Generations star said fans should look forward to more details coming.

Sophie Ndaba says she has exciting projects for next year

Sophie Ndaba has been motivating her followers on the timeline. The actress who rose to prominence as Queen Moroka on the popular South African soapie Generations has been busy behind the scenes.

On her Instagram page, Sophie shared a throwback picture from Generations featuring the legendary Connie Ferguson and Leleti Khumalo. She said she was reminiscing about the beginning of her career and how far she has come.

Also, the award-winning star hinted that there is a work in progress that her fans and followers should look out for in 2024. She wrote:

"Looking back at the Genesis of my career, I look at my Queens who not only brought in their top-notch talent totally Fab and Sensational, but this also reminds me that there is no limit to this talent-filled industry! Stay tuned for 2024 as I have fun once again but #new and different everything! I'm here for it!"

Sophie Ndaba's fans over the moon over her announcement

Sophie Ndaba is undeniably one of the most talented actresses in Mzansi. The elegant star's followers could not keep calm after her post.

@thickleeyonce said:

"Forever a Queen Moroka fan ❤️ the first time I saw a plus size queen slaying on TV and I felt represented ✨✨ diversity truly matters!!! You carried her so well ❤️ thank you!!!!"

@pasi_koetle added:

"Queen ❤️"

@nenentando noted:

"When the street was empty after 8 bcoz everyone went home to watch Generations you guys built the nation, we were walking freely after 8 bcoz the street quiet❤️"

@klaasbusta commented:

"Ever since your cast gone i never watched generations again.i will only watch it if you come back...you are the best...Royal African Black Queen❤️"

Sophie Ndaba’s latest pictures impress Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that the queen is back, darling! Sophie Ndaba has been serving looks lately and hasn't dropped the ball yet. The actress/entrepreneur had netizens singing her praises, in awe of her beauty when she stepped out in a stunning gown for an event in Lesotho.

One thing about our girl Sophie Ndaba? She will rock an evening gown! The actress, loved for her iconic role as Queen Moroka in the classic Generations, knows how to steal a show and recently stunned at an event in Lesotho.

