Nothando Ngcobo, known for her role as Hlelo on Uzalo , discussed her character and challenges in a recent interview

She revealed that Hlelo's character is complex, portraying a sweet facade but hiding a dodgy side, making it emotionally challenging

Ngcobo also emphasized the importance of staying grounded in the entertainment industry and shared her plans, including philanthropy, a skincare line, and international endeavours

Nothando Ngcobo who is popular for her role as Hlelolwenkosi ‘Hlelo’ Khawula on Uzalo recently chatted to Briefly News about her acting career challenges and future plans in a candid interview.

‘Uzalo’ actress Nothando Ngcobo recently opened up about her character and future plans. Image: @nothandongcobo

Nothando Ngcobo talks about her character Hlelo

Hlelo is one of the fan favourites on Uzalo and the talented actress behind the character recently opened up about the role. Speaking to Briefly News during an exclusive interview, Nothando Ngcobo said Hlelo has been on the show for two years and explained some of the plot twists that have been going on.

She revealed that Hlelo moved in with Sbu because she needed a place to stay, not that she liked him. Nothando also explained that her character is trying to relive her childhood by dating young boys who are almost half her age.

Nothando Ngcobo talks about the challenges of being on Uzalo

The actress added although Hlelo's character and storyline are beautiful, she also appears to be a dodgy and pretentious person. Nothando said it has been difficult to portray the role of someone who pretends to be who or what she is not.

"They have grown Hlelo's character so beautifully. It's intriguing She comes across as a sweet and kind person but deep down she is very dodgy.

"She is one of those dodgy women who appear to be someone else but deep down they are something else, so it has been hard for me to manoeuvre those types of emotions and to put myself in her shoes."

Uzalo star talks about the similarities between herself and her character

Nothando said she initially thought there were similarities between herself and her character before later finding out that Hlelo is a psychopath and they don't have anything in common.

Nothando Ngcobo advises fellow celebs to stay grounded

Speaking about the pros and cons of fame, the actress said celebrities must never allow their popularity to get to their head. She said people need to remain grounded and always remember why they got into the entertainment industry in the first place.

"Fame is like a drug and it's very easy for people to forget themselves and think that they are no longer human. I have learnt that it's important to stay grounded and always remind yourself why you are doing this."

Nothando Ngcobo talks about future plans and going international

The Uzalo actress definitely has a bright future ahead of her. Speaking to Briefly News, the talented actress said she has a lot planned and her fans and followers should look out for her.

Nothando said she hopes to venture into philanthropy, have her skincare line and go international.

"In five to ten years, I would like to be more on the philanthropy of the entertainment industry. I'd also like to develop my own products like skincare and fashion and also take my skills to the international level."

