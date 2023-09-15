Uzalo is undergoing a cast reshuffle as it prepares for another season and actors Wiseman Mncube (Sbonelo) and Nkanyiso Mchunu (Wizard) will be exiting the show

To keep viewers engaged, Uzalo is introducing new characters for Season 9 and these are seasoned actors Vuyo Dabula and Nohle Jali

Ofentse Thinane, the Channel Head at SABC1, expressed excitement about these cast additions, emphasizing their commitment to telling authentic South African stories and maintaining storytelling excellence in the series

Local drama series Uzalo is switching things up a notch with new additions to the star-studded cast. The show recently announced the exit of Wiseman Mncube who played Sbonelo and Nkanyiso Mchunu who portrayed Wizard. But there are also some exciting additions that viewers can look forward to.

'Uzalo' has confirmed that Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchunu are leaving the show. Image: @vuyodabula, @nkanyisomchunu and @wisemanmncube

Source: Instagram

Uzalo announces Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchunu's exit

Uzalo has announced that there will be a cast reshuffle after the announcement that the Durban-based television show will be renewed for another season. According to a statement shared with Briefly News, popular stars Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchuni are bowing out from the telenovela.

The statement noted that Wiseman's portrayal of Sbonelo's complexities and Nkanyiso's enigmatic embodiment of Wizard will forever be etched in the hearts of the viewers.

Series Producer King David Mukwevho applauded Wiseman and Nkanyiso for their dedication to the show and how they managed to breathe life into their characters. He also wished them well in their future endeavours.

"Saying goodbye is never easy, but we are deeply thankful for the invaluable contributions they've made to Uzalo's success. Wiseman and Nkanyiso, you will be missed, and we look forward to seeing your star continue to rise in the entertainment world. I urge the viewers to stay tuned as their exit is set to be of epic proportions."

Uzalo switches things up with Vuyo Dabula and Nohle Jali

Viewers of the popular show can look forward to seeing new and old faces in Season 9. This comes following the announcement that seasoned actor Vuyo Dabula and the talented Nohle Jali will be joining the Uzalo family in the next season.

Vuyo Dabula joins the show as Bentley Majozi, a character who will keep you on the edge of your seat and promises nothing short of drama and suspense. Nonhle Jali takes on the role of Thandiwe, a businesswoman with ambitious goals and a penchant for danger.

Ofentse Thinane who is the Channel Head at SABC1 said these new additions to the family are proof of their commitment to tell authentic Mzansi stories.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the exceptional talents we have welcomed to our Uzalo/ SABC 1 family. We are excited about the incredible journeys their characters will embark upon. The introduction of these new characters is a testament to our commitment to storytelling excellence."

