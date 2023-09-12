South African actress Noxolo Dlamini has landed a lead role in the thriller film Death of a Whistleblower , where she portrays an investigative reporter fighting for her life against a privately funded militia

The news was announced by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter, and fans are excited to see Dlamini in action, expressing their anticipation for her performance

The film also features S'thandiwe Kgoroge and Irshaad Ally, and it has generated significant interest among South African audiences for its fresh storytelling

South African actress Noxolo Dlamini reportedly bagged a top acting role in a thriller titled Death of a Whistleblower.

Noxolo Dlamini scoops new exciting role

Noxolo Dlamini's fans and followers can look forward to seeing the talented star doing what she does best in the new thriller Death of a Whistleblower.

The news about the Silverton Siege actress' new role was shared by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter page. Mphela said Dlamini will play an investigative reporter fighting for her life. The post read:

"Noxolo Dlamini leads new film. Dlamini stars in a new thriller called “Death of a Whistleblower”. She plays an investigative reporter who fights for her life and seeks justice against a privately funded militia. Also stars S’thandiwe Kgoroge and Irshaad Ally"

Noxolo Dlamini's fans rejoice after news of her new role

Social media users believe the talented Noxolo Dlamini can pull off any role. Peeps said they can't wait to watch their favourite actress doing what she does best.

@kanya_kb said:

"@Kanyisa_rsa our fav Noxolo Dlamini I can’t wait to watch this."

@jojo03216 wrote:

"Wow, this is beautiful. A new take and fresh South African storytelling."

@L_Peedo added:

"Wow!!!! Haven’t seen a trailer this good from a South African movie in a minute. Definitely watching this"

@ItumelengTladiS noted:

"This looks watchable. Noxolo ke starring mare guys."

