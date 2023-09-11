Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni is off to another adventure and this time she has tapped into construction

The traditional medicine businesswoman impressed her fans by starting the demolition process on the unidentified property

She previously spoke to Briefly News that she was looking at buying property in Durban to be closer to her business

Gogo Maweni has introduced her followers to her new project, building a legacy for her kids. Images: @dr_maweni

Glam-ngoma LeeAnn Makopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, has started a new venture, which includes real estate and construction.

Gogo Maweni posts 2 videos and 1 photo of demolishing a new development

Gogo Maweni took to her Instagram to announce the new project, where she uses a sledgehammer to demolish the front of a Johannesburg property. She captioned the post:

"The emotions are overwhelming here’s to a new project."

Answering one follower's question, she revealed she was building for her children:

"My parents have their own houses. This is one of my other houses I’m turning it into a business for my kids."

Watch the videos below:

Social media reacts to Gogo Maweni's new project

Her followers congratulated the famous sangoma on her new venture. These are some of the comments:

@gugziemsibie applauded:

"Sebenza mogurl, it's your season. Beautiful things don't come easily, bazothi nywe-nywe bakhohle ubuzebenza nzima."

@its_xolilengubo was concerned:

"To more success! So your reality tv show was taken off air?"

@michaelmulopo joked:

"Where is your overall? breaking bricks."

@ntsikelelomsimango complimented her:

"A woman who never finishes a sentence without mentioning her kids."

@tumi_semenya glorified:

"After GOD, comes Dr Maweni, nawe uyaz. Lol uzungi ghibeze iPorsche ke neh."

Gogo Maweni check in Beverly Hills Hotel, plans to buy Durban property

In a previous Briefly News report, the traditional healer and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, checked into the Presidential Suite of the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga.

She said she used the hotel as they were running errands in Durban. She added that due to the nature of her mobile work, she needed to buy a home on the coast so she could attend to her business without having to book and pay for a hotel.

