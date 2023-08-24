Celebrity Sangoma Gogo Maweni was living it up at a fancy Umhlanga Rocks hotel

She told Briefly News about the purpose of the trip, which she took with her husband

She took an empowering message to her followers, teaching them the importance of taking care of oneself

Lee-Ann Makopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, is one woman who knows her worth and treats herself as such. She was living a golden life at a high-class Durban establishment.

Celebrity sangoma Dr Maweni checked in at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga Rocks with her husband, Sabelo Mgube, to check up on their store. Images: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni checks in at Beverly Hills Hotel

She posted seven pictures with videos of her Umhlanga Rocks Beverly Hills Hotel, where she had a fine dining experience, clad in a Gucci ensemble.

She gave a tour of her Presidential Suite with an ocean view valued at R3,866 per night.

This is how she captioned her post:

"Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness."

Check out her stay in this post:

Briefly News spoke to Dr Maweni about her Durban trip

When asked about the nature of her visit, she told Briefly News that whenever the couple is in Durban, it's always business-related as they need to attend to the Gogo Maweni Herbal Store:

"We have an herbal store in Durban, so it was part of the work. And obviously, we needed a place to stay, so the best place is a hotel until we can buy a house in Durban."

Online fans stan Gogo Maweni's soft life

Her followers found themselves clapping for the gogo, who is in her spoilt girl era:

@kiing_and.iswa recommended his delicacy:

"Please come to the Oyster Box and have our Beautiful Breakfast, I’m sure you’ll love it."

@princessamanda_g declared her greatness:

"Maweni boze baku vume o Mona Lisa."

@mabucado31 confessed:

"Phenomenal woman @dr_maweni love you maa."

@ro_se5242 agreed with her breakfast choice:

"Oyster serves the best breakfast."

@lesego4791 said:

"I love you Gogo wam."

@___batso had an epiphany:

"This is my sign to go on a solo trip to Durban."

Gogo Maweni expecting twins

In a related Briefly News story, the glamorous Sangoma revealed that she has special cargo on the way.

She slipped up during an interview on DJ Sbu's The Hustler's Corner that she and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, conceived through IVF.

Source: Briefly News