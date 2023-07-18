Gogo Maweni is nothing like other sangomas. If asked to describe a sangoma, many people would say an elderly person dressed in traditional clothes, with a dirty-looking bag containing muthi.

A look at the five times Gogo Maweni showed off her wealth on social media.

Source: Instagram

Going against the stereotype, Dr Maweni has proved that just like any other celebrity or socialite, she can rock designer outfits and wear her traditional clothes when it's time to do what she does best. The Izangoma Zodumo star has been in the media for all the wrong reasons.

From her back and forth with her controversial baby daddy SK Khoza, reports that she manipulates her current husband Sabelo, to her public beef with fellow sangoma, Gogo Skhotheni.

Her beef and controversies aside, Gogo Maweni, real name Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo, has an eye for the finer things in life. A scroll through her timeline will show the top-of-the-range cars she owns, from Mercedes Benz to Ranger Rover. She also loves rocking expensive designer brands, from Gucci, LV, and many others.

Briefly News takes a look at the times our fav Gogo Maweni showed Mzansi how to live "soft".

1. Gogo Maweni causes a buzz after buying brand new Range Rover

Anyone who follows Gogo Maweni knows she is one of the most successful celebrities in Mzansi. The outspoken sangoma always makes sure she spoils herself for all the hard work she does.

The star had the streets buzzing after she shared snaps of a new whip she had acquired. According to Savanna News, Gogo Maweni's white Range Rover cost a cool R2 million.

Maweni may be a modern sangoma, but that doesn't mean she does not do things the proper way. The South African reported that she performed a ritual soon after buying the car. Taking to her Instagram page, Gogo Maweni posted a clip of how the ritual was performed with candles and powerful muthi.

She showed off her beautiful beast on her page and thanked the ancestors for blessing her. The caption read:

"We did it AGAIN #girlswithrangerovers. Dear Ancestors Thank you ♥️"

The post set the social media streets on fire as fans shared their thoughts on the ritual. Others tapped into Gogo Maweni's blessing, while others said she should not have done that.

Gogo Maweni unboxes R40K Gucci handbag, shows fans receipt from store

Celebrities and socialites always come through when it comes to rocking designer brands. Many always show off their high-end designer clothes on timelines, but there have been rumours that some stars are now wearing counterfeit brands commonly found in Small Street, Johannesburg.

Gogo Maweni recently showed Mzansi that she is not among the celebs who flex with counterfeit designer brands. The star shared a video unboxing a stunning black Gucci handbag.

She did not end there, as she also pulled out the receipt from the Gucci store in Sandton. Peeps were wowed when they saw that she parted with a little over R40 000 for the designer bag.

A look at the Gucci website shows that Dr Maweni's bag is the Matelassé leather tote, which only comes in black and has gold-toned hardware to it. She said:

"This is by far my favourite designer bag."

Gogo Maweni rocks R10K MaXhosa skirt and R7K MaXhosa bra

Gogo Maweni never steps out without making sure she is rocking the perfect outfit.

She turned heads when she attended the Ubungoma Festival looking like the African Goddess she is. Although she was attending a traditional event, Maweni rocked a designer traditional outfit.

The reality TV star looked stylish in a maxi MaXhosa skirt and a matching bra. According to the MaXhosa website, the maxi skirts cost between R10 600 and R15 600. The bra goes for a cool R7 200.

Gogo Maweni shows off her Gucci gifts

Anyone who follows Gogo Maweni knows she loves the Italian brand, Gucci. Whenever she posts pictures, the star is either rocking Gucci sneakers, a Gucci bucket hat, a belt, or a bag.

When she is not cuddling her large snakes or freaking her fans out, the star is spending her time splashing her hard-earned money on designer goods.

She once left her followers salivating when she flaunted several Gucci bags on her timeline. Peeps took to the star's comments section to ask for just one designer bag, because they were too many for one person.

Gogo Maweni trends after showing off brand new Mercedes Benz CLA 200

Gogo Maweni loves expensive cars, and the Izangoma Zodumo star owns a fleet of lush vehicles.

She has posted pictures driving an Audi, several Mercedes Benz and a Range Rover. Maweni charted the Twitter trends when she shared snaps of her brand new Mercedes Benz CLA 200 valued at R850k.

The picture of the car proved it was brand new as it still had plastic wrapped around it. She simply wrote:

"Merc ❤️ #girlswithmercs"

Video of Dr Maweni walking at graveyard at 2 am trends online, popular sangoma says it’s peaceful

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Maweni is not afraid to show off her powers and sometimes the source of that power. The reality star, who is always trending for the wrong reasons, raised eyebrows with a recent video.

There's no doubt that Dr Maweni loves doing scary stuff that many only see in horror movies. The Izangoma Zodumo star, who recently made headlines after sharing a video cuddling her snakes, including a large python, posted another chilling video on her TikTok page.

