Model Sarah Langa has applauded herself for not falling for the BBL trend

She spread body positivity on her Threads timeline, praising her figure

The influencer's slender frame has gotten her excellent modelling opportunities, which she now celebrates

Model Sarah Langa has opened up about her body image issues and overcoming BBL pressures. Images: @sarahlanga

London-based model Sarah Langa has gotten candid about her body image issues and her journey to overcoming them.

Sarah Langa proud of her slender frame

The model openly shared with her followers on Threads how proud she was that she did not fall for the BBL trend at the time she was battling with her body issues:

“One thing I'm grateful for is the fact that I never did a BBL (Brazilian bottom lift), even when I felt like I hated my body and when I felt all the pressure to get work done. I love my body right now, I love my hip dips, my proportions, my legs.

“Feeling so grateful for the body I was born with and how hard work pays off.”

Sarah Langa moves to the UK

It's a traditional rule that to make it in the modelling industry, one must have a very slim figure and tall height.

Her slender frame worked in her favour, granting her an opportunity for model work in the United Kingdom. She bid Mzansi goodbye in 2022 for greener pastures in London.

Sarah Langa graces Glamour SA

She graced the June/July 2023 Digital Distractors cover of Glamour SA, a tribute to her ten years in the industry.

Check out her post below:

Praises pour in for Sarah Langa's Glamour SA cover

Ayanda Borotho showers her stunning figure with praise

In a related story on Briefly News, Shaka iLembe actress Ayanda Borotho penned an empowering note to herself addressing her body issues.

Accompanying the Instagram letter was a gorgeous photo where she flaunted her curves, saying her type of body-shaped women are the "original shandis".

