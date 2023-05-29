South African brand influencer and media personality Sarah Langa had the streets buzzing when pictures of her and F1 billionaire Toto Wolff went viral

The star was spotted standing side by side with the wealthy businessman who had his hand on her shoulder

Peeps reacted to the pictures with mixed comments, many said they didn't know Sarah Langa knew people in high places

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

South African media personality just proved to her fans that she is not a regular girl. The top 'IT' girl had peeps talking when she was pictured with Australian billionaire and motorsport executive Toto Wolff.

Sarah Langahad her fans talking when she shared pictures hanging out with billionaire, Toto Wolff. Image: @sarahlanga and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Pictures of Sarah Langa getting hanging out with F1 billionaire go viral

Social media users couldn't help but stan when they came across photos of Sarah Langa and Toto Wolff together.

According to Forbes, Wolff is an Austrian billionaire motorsport executive, investor, and former racing driver with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Per the pictures shared by Langa on her Instagram stories, the Mzansi brand influencer was chilling with Toto Wolff while attending the F1 events in Monaco. The content on her page shows that she also rubbed shoulders with top F1 royalty, including Lewis Hamilton.

Sarah Langa's fans share mixed reactions to pictures of their fav and Toto Wolff

South Africans shared mixed reactions to the pictures that have since gone viral on social media. Netizens said they couldn't believe Sarah Langa had access to wealthy peeps like Wolff.

@kgolagano_m said:

"Sarah Langa has SO MUCH access!"

@bringbeautyzulu commented:

"It’s cause she’s friends with Naomi."

@love4mybros added:

"Who are the folks pictured?"

Sarah Langa moves to London, UK for better career opportunities and a mysterious new bae

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sarah Langa has a new playground where she plans to show off her luxurious everyday life.

The influencer's new turf is now London, where she has already started to show off her enviable lifestyle as well as a new love interest.

Sarah Langa reportedly moved to London in an effort to elevate her career as an influencer. ZAlebs reports that Sarah Langa believes she's the 'It' girl in the South African influencer sphere and can't grow any more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News