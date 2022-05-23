Luxury influencer Sarah Langa has officially moved to the United Kingdom and her social media is thriving

Sarah Langa's move to London promises bigger and better aesthetics as the city has more opportunities to offer the star influencer.

Sarah Langa's fans are already envious and feel inspired by her new London life as the influencer has been sharing snippets of the city from her perspective

Sarah Langa has a new playground where she plans to show off her luxurious everyday life.

Sarah Langa officially moved to London for more opportunities and love. Image: Insragram/@sarahlanga

Source: Instagram

The influencer's new turf is now London, where she has already started to show off her enviable lifestyle as well as a new love interest.

Why did Sarah Langa move to the UK?

Sarah Langa reportedly moved to London in an effort to elevate her career as an influencer. ZAlebs reports that Sarah Langa believes she's the 'It' girl in the South African influencer sphere and can't grow any more. She has now moved to London to take herself to the next level and has gone for job interviews and possible collaboration with UK companies.

According to ZAlebs, Sarah Langa moved to London to also be with her new beau. Much speculation surrounds Sarah's love life, from rumours that she dated DJ Black Coffee to American rapper Meek Mill. For now, Sarah's rumoured partner is UK based and is said to drive a Rolls-Royce, which perfectly goes with Sarah's Bentley.

Sarah Langa's celebrity supporters show some love

Sarah's celebrity friends cannot get enough of Sarah's UK content in a recent Instagram post.

Media personality Bonang Matheba playfully commented:

"Come back."

South African designer Rich Mnisi described Sarah, saying:

"An angel!"

Actress Pearl Thusi commented:

"My favourite girl."

Sarah Langa's fans are ready for UK content

Moving to London was a good move as Sarah's followers can not get enough of her content.

On Instagram, Sarah's followers are floored by her gorgeous shots.

@samkelo_khanye complimented her style, saying:

"Goddess of SA,your style is not from here."

@fundi_kumalo added:

"You’re too cool."

@zeeloo45 commented:

"Sis has entered the edgy gang!"

Sarah Langa stands up for divorced women: Not “some super contagious disease”

In more news about Sarah, Briefly News previously reported that the Johannesburg-born brand influencer and content creator is a powerhouse woman who knows how to hold her own. Being a divorcee herself, Sarah cannot stand people who shame other women for being divorced.

Sarah got divorced from her ex-husband, Jehan Mackay, back in 2019 and has been making waves ever since. After seeing the backlash that many divorced ladies face, Sarah felt the need to address the issue on social media. It is not okay to shame people for situations they might have had no control over, there is no shame in prioritising your happiness!

