Johannesburg-born brand influencer and content creator Sarah Langa is a powerhouse woman who knows how to hold her own. Being a divorcee herself, Sarah cannot stand people who shame other women who are divorced.

Sarah Langa is not impressed at the constant disrespect divorced women get from society.

Source: Instagram

Sarah got divorced from her ex-husband Jehan Mackay back in 2019 and has been making waves ever since.

After seeing the backlash that many divorced ladies face, Sarah felt the need to address the issue on social media. It is not okay to shame people for situations they might have had no control over, there is no shame in prioritising your happiness!

Sarah started the conversation by outlining the shade non-divorced women cast upon those who are, and it is totally uncalled for.

“Married women and women in committed relationships really need to stop treating divorced women like divorce is some super contagious disease. Women will humiliate us, bully us, alienate us and judge us for a deciding to try seek a healthier life in less toxic environments.”

The inspiring woman went on to state how divorced women are often outcasted and become “easy targets” as they have little to no support systems, something Sarah wants to change.

Sarah says women need to stand together and empower one another through their struggles. Divorce is hard, but often it is also a decision that comes with a great deal of courage.

Closing off her length thread, Sarah prayed that she has been able to help at least one divorced woman know that they are worthy and not alone.

“Anyway, I hope that this thread helps anyone that felt alone now feel heard, these are issues that people never speak on and it important that we have these conversations to just reflect and be more considerate and be kind ❤”

