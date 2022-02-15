Pearl Thusi has sparked an interesting conversation on social media after admitting she hates proofreading her messages

Although she hates typos, it seems the actress just hates having to double-check her every word even more

Mzansi could definitely relate to the struggle with one person suggesting we simply normalise spelling mistakes

Pearl Thusi has Mzansi laughing after sharing some seriously relatable content on her social media account. The actress took to Twitter lamenting over the embarrassment of typing errors but admitting she never actually takes the time to spellcheck her posts or texts.

Pearl Thusi has sparked an interesting conversation on social media after admitting she hates proofreading her messages. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Of course, every day South Africans could relate and some even blamed their poor spelling on the keyboard.

One person felt sure that spelling errors did not really matter that much and suggested any smart person could make sense of even the most poorly spelt message.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@BIndlovukazi said:

"Me,my struggles every day here on Twitter, And there’s no editing button."

@thabsrosie said:

"When you read, you repeat what's in your head not what is written, eish after sending, boom! typos."

@Alphonia6 said:

"Someone once said to me "A smart person will never ask you 'what?' on a typo bc they're smart enough to comprehend the context, but a fool will send you question marks."

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the people have spoken up and asked Pearl Thusi to consider filming a reality show. After the actress caught wind of the request, fans began plotting what should be in the non-existent show and what shouldn't.

Pearl Thusi stans have decided that only seeing her on social media is not enough for them. ZAlebs reports that the peeps headed to social to ask the celeb herself why she hasn't started working on a reality show for them.

Thusi caught wind of the tweets and surprisingly did not shut down the idea of bringing fans into her world on a series. Pearl's interest in the idea lead to fans pitching ideas for cameos and her national date was a front runner.

@tumeloTeeJay1 wrote:

"As long as Smekemeke is part of that Reality."

@GKuphela said:

"In my books, Pearl's got something special that other celebrities do not have."

@Melo_Mabelo tweeted:

"Watch you in your daily life, the engagements you make. Some things we don't get to see on your IG stories. And also for people to realise how they constantly misjudge you."

@Priscilla_M63 replied:

"I don't have problems with Boity but I'd enjoy yours more than I did with Boity's. Plus, your girl @DJZinhle will certainly be in some of the episodes so my two faves in one reality show? Babe, Approved."

