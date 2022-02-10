Have Faith star Faith Nketsi's fans came to her defence after her name popped up in a social media conversation about sex workers

The conversation began when one peep said all beautiful girls who make money by appearing at gigs are prostitutes

Social media users agreed that rapper Faith Nketsi fits the description but her fans were not having it

Reality TV star and socialite Faith Nketsi's fans found themselves having to defend her honour after she was tagged as a sex worker.

Faith Nketsi's fans defended her after she was labelled a sex worker. image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

It all started when one vocal social media user took to Twitter to take a swipe at all the huns who get paid to attend events because they are pretty and sexy.

"If you get paid to attend gigs because you're hot, you have a Gmail account for bookings on your profile. But you have no talent or any expertise. YOU'RE A SEX WORKER!" Read the Tweet.

Without wasting any time, peeps concluded that the statement described Faith Nketsi without a doubt.

One social media user even took a screenshot of Nketsi's Instagram bio, and alas, she uses a Gmail account for booking.

It was not all hate in the comments section. According to ZAlebs, Faith Nketsi stans also defended her by listing everything she does.

@ntokozo_dla23 said:

"She is a rapper and a model. She has a reality show."

@kwazi_cheese also commented:

"Faith normalized twerking in South Africa, respect that girl."

Faith Nketsi is back in the studio and peeps don't seem ready

After taking a break from releasing music, Faith Nketsi posted videos of herself having fun in the recording booth on her Instagram stories.

The reality star has let fans know that she is working on some new tracks but the peeps were left questioning whether or not they were keen to hear it.

Nketsi's first attempt at making music came in 2019 with some help from DJ Maphorisa. While signed to Blaq Boy Records, she released an EP called Disrespectful. However, the celebrity's first step into the music biz did not go as smoothly as she anticipated when tweeps started a trend called #raplikefaith to mock her bars.

Faith is proving to be the face of perseverance after she took to Instagram to announce that her reality show will be coming back for Season 3.

Source: Briefly News