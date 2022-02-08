Pearl Thusi's fans have taken to social media to ask the actress why she has not blessed them with a reality show yet

The peeps rallied together as they shared their thoughts on the possible content that could feature in the series

Most people seemed to agree on the fact that after seeing the National Lunch Date, Mr Smeg has to be on the show too

The people have spoken up and asked Pearl Thusi to consider filming a reality show. After the actress caught wind of the request, fans began plotting what should be in the non-existent show and what shouldn't.

Pearl Thusi stans have decided that only seeing her on social media is not enough for them. ZAlebs reports that the peeps headed to social to ask the celeb herself why she hasn't started working on a reality show for them.

Thusi caught wind of the tweets and surprisingly did not shut down the idea of bringing fans into her world on a series. Pearl's interest in the idea lead to fans pitching ideas for cameos and her national date was a front runner.

@tumeloTeeJay1 wrote:

"As long as Smekemeke is part of that Reality."

@GKuphela said:

"In my books, Pearl's got something special that other celebrities do not have."

@Melo_Mabelo tweeted:

"Watch you in your daily life, the engagements you make. Some things we don't get to see on your IG stories. And also for people to realise how they constantly misjudge you."

@Priscilla_M63 replied:

"I don't have problems with Boity but I'd enjoy yours more than I did with Boity's. Plus, your girl @DJZinhle will certainly be in some of the episodes so my two faves in one reality show? Babe, Approved."

