The much anticipated national lunch date with Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg has come and gone and peeps are still raving about it

Michael Bucwa was delighted when he took his chances with the actress when he asked her out on a date and she agreed to meet up with him

Many tuned in to watch the meetup but one thing that is not sitting right with the masses is the kiss between Oskido and Pearl

Pearl Thusi agreeing to Mr Smeg's date had followers convived that it was a joke for social media purposes but the actress proved them wrong. The two social media personalities live streamed their 'National Lunch Date' but peeps can't get over the way Oskido chose to greet Pearl.

Oskido's 'hello' kiss with Pearl Thusi on her National Lunch Date with Mr Smeg has peeps talking. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Twitter

After agreeing to the date with Michael Bucwa, the Queen Sono actress made sure to plug some of her friend's businesses. She wore accessories from DJ Zinhle's ERA line, an outfit from Tshepo jeans by Tshepo Mohlala and lastly, booked a table at Oskido's restaurant, Daruma, reports ZAlebs.

The owner of the restaurant decided to come through and personally greet the first daters and the interaction has left a lasting impression. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they felt Oskido could have left the greeting with a hug.

@Nkosi_Shebi wrote:

"What Oskido did to Mr Smeg was very disrespectful. Like what happened to brotherhood joe?"

@LikostiTshepo said:

"Smeg acted like he's busy with something mo phone."

The lady of the hour has denied the kiss ever happening but the tweeps are convinced "We saw what we saw".

