Social media influencer Lasizwe has SA talking after acting seemingly jealous to see Mr Smeg out on a date with Pearl Thusi

The star claimed Smeg was his "shoulder to cry on" and just had to share his feelings online

While some South Africans found the reaction hilarious, others called BS and reminded Lasizwe of the 2nd date offer from Mr Smeg he once refused

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media influencer Lasizwe had Mzansi laughing after sharing his hilarious reaction to the #NationalLunchDate. It seems like the fiery young man was not all impressed with Pearl Thusi taking Mr Smeg on a date and took to Twitter to share his tongue-in-cheek disbelief.

Social media influencer Lasizwe has SA talking after acting seemingly jealous to see Mr Smeg out on a date with Pearl Thusi. Image: @michaelbucwa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

, @Lasizwe shared this funny reaction:

"That was my shoulder to cry on. #NationalLunchDate."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The silly tweet gathered many replies from social media users and while some were sympathetic to the cause, especially since Lasizwe went on a date with Mr Smeg first, others just weren't feeling it.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@thulz45 said:

"Rest my love... it's not about you today."

@Cmbulele_Mag said:

"ngaze ngazisola" is what you said after your date with Smeg when he was posting you non-stop

@lasizwe

Haaaa...Umlahlile mos wena, wathi No kwi second date offer.

Lasizwe deletes tweet asking for boxing opponent as fans suggest Somizi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's fight has sparked a boxing match frenzy on social media. Tweeps are eager to see other celebs take each other on in the ring and Lasizwe and Somizi seem to be the most-asked-for battle.

Lasizwe was one of the celebs who attended Cassper Nyovest's Fame vs Clout boxing match. The influencer had so much fun at the event that he took to Twitter to ask his followers to suggest a fair person for him to fight next. When followers got a bit too serious about the suggestions, Lasizwe deleted the tweet.

@therealsihle said:

"Somizi... I want to see something"

@NathanMontez wrote:

"Uncle Vinny.... That's fair enough."

TimesLIVE reported that it ended in tears for Slik Talk last night. Cassper Nyovest came out victorious and told peeps that the YouTuber thought he could trash talk his way into a win. The fight barely lasted three rounds before it had to be called off. Slik Talk blamed the results on a lack of preparation but peeps are convinced he lost because he's all bark and no bite.

Could Lasizwe pull off a better match?

Source: Briefly News