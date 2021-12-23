Lasizwe Deletes Tweet Asking for Boxing Opponent as Fans Suggest Somizi

Last night's Fame vs Clout fight has inspired quite a few celebs to prep themselves to take on their own opponents in the boxing ring

Lasizwe has asked his followers to suggest the perfect person for him to take on and the peeps are putting forward Somizi's name

The YouTuber asked the peeps to be fair with their suggestions and the idea of who Lasziwe should face seems unanimous

Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's fight has sparked a boxing match frenzy on social media. Tweeps are eager to see other celebs take each other on in the ring and Lasizwe and Somizi seem to be the most-asked-for battle.

Fans have suggested that Lasizwe and Somizi take each other on in the next celeb boxing match. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lasizwe was one of the celebs who attended Cassper Nyovest's Fame vs Clout boxing match. The influencer had so much fun at the event that he took to Twitter to ask his followers to suggest a fair person for him to fight next. When followers got a bit too serious about the suggestions, Lasizwe deleted the tweet.

@therealsihle said:

"Somizi... I want to see something"

@NathanMontez wrote:

"Uncle Vinny.... That's fair enough."

TimesLIVE reported that it ended in tears for Slik Talk last night. Cassper Nyovest came out victorious and told peeps that the YouTuber thought he could trash talk his way into a win. The fight barely lasted three rounds before it had to be called off. Slik Talk blamed the results on a lack of preparation but peeps are convinced he lost because he's all bark and no bite.

Could Lasizwe pull off a better match?

