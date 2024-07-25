Cynthia Shange opened up about how she lied to doctors to avoid having her leg amputated

The veteran actress revealed that she was in between a rock and a hard place and had to come up with something to save her leg

Ma Shange recently received a lifetime achievement award for her strides in the film and entertainment industry

Cynthia Shange revealed that she once lied to doctors when she was advised to undergo a huge operation that would have cost her a leg.

Cynthia Shange opens up about health scare

Former Muvhango actress Cynthia Shange recently opened up about her health complications that became a life-or-death situation.

The celebrated thespian received a lifetime achievement award at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards. During her speech, she spoke about how things would have been different had she not misled her doctors years prior.

According to Sunday World, Ma Shange revealed that in 2018, her health took a turn for the worse and landed her in hospital for months.

It was there that doctors informed her that they needed to amputate her leg, to which she had to think on her feet - literally:

"I lied and told them I had signed a contract that I could not breach, and if I were to breach it, I would have to pay R5 Million."

Thankfully, doctors took her word for it and administered antibiotics before the actress underwent four operations that ultimately saved her leg but cost her five toes in the process.

Mzansi shows love to Cynthia Shange

Netizens celebrated the actress after her win at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards, saying it was well-deserved:

Ta_Sbuu said:

"Long overdue, Congratulations!"

LoveChr95721429 was happy:

"Aah, Mama! Good to see her. She is so pretty, bethunani!"

_Lindo_G showed love to Cynthia:

"Once a beauty, always a beauty."

SenoamadiTlaki was stunned:

"She looks like a model; that face is amazing!"

