Kairo Forbes dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award to her late father, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes

The young socialite won an award in the Favourite African Kid Influencer category and danced to her dad's song, Congratulate

Mzansi showed love to Kai Kai and congratulated her on the win, and wished her even more

Kairo Forbes dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award to AKA. Images: kairo.forbes, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes is beaming with pride after winning in her category at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which she dedicated to AKA.

Kairo Forbes wins Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award

Our fave Kairo Forbes, has been collecting huge wins lately and is growing to become one of the most influential children in the country.

Having recently won an award at the SASMAs as the Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year, it looks like Kairo will need to make room in her trophy cabinet.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On her Instagram page, the kidfluencer announced that she officially won the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award and was crowned the Favourite African Kid Influencer.

Kairo dedicated the special win to her late dad, AKA, who tragically died just a year before his baby girl got to explore her gifts.

What's more, is that they played the late rapper's hit song, Congratulate, when Kairo went on stage to collect the award and danced to it:

"Thank you, God, for all your blessings. This one’s for you, Daddy!"

Mzansi shows love to Kairo Forbes

Mzansi celebs gathered and congratulated Kairo on her award:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, showed love to Kairo:

"Seeing you that happy gave me such relief. Your little heart has been through a lot. I pray for more happiness in your life. Congratulations, baby."

Mzansi media personality, Nandi Madida, said:

"Congrats, beautiful!"

Local rapper and presenter, Moozlie, was proud of Kairo:

"That’s my girl!"

South African singer, Lady Du, wrote:

"Congratulations, my shining star! I wish you all the happiness in the world. God bless you more, my baby."

Mzansi singer, Thabsie, posted:

"Congratulations, baby girl!"

Nadia Nakai gushes over Kairo Forbes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai's heartfelt birthday message to Kairo Forbes.

The rapper showed love to Kairo and praised DJ Zinhle for raising such an incredible child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News