Kairo Forbes Dances to AKA’s Song ‘Congratulate’ to Collect Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award
- Kairo Forbes dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award to her late father, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes
- The young socialite won an award in the Favourite African Kid Influencer category and danced to her dad's song, Congratulate
- Mzansi showed love to Kai Kai and congratulated her on the win, and wished her even more
Kairo Forbes is beaming with pride after winning in her category at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which she dedicated to AKA.
Kairo Forbes wins Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award
Our fave Kairo Forbes, has been collecting huge wins lately and is growing to become one of the most influential children in the country.
Having recently won an award at the SASMAs as the Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year, it looks like Kairo will need to make room in her trophy cabinet.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
On her Instagram page, the kidfluencer announced that she officially won the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award and was crowned the Favourite African Kid Influencer.
Kairo dedicated the special win to her late dad, AKA, who tragically died just a year before his baby girl got to explore her gifts.
What's more, is that they played the late rapper's hit song, Congratulate, when Kairo went on stage to collect the award and danced to it:
"Thank you, God, for all your blessings. This one’s for you, Daddy!"
Mzansi shows love to Kairo Forbes
Mzansi celebs gathered and congratulated Kairo on her award:
South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, showed love to Kairo:
"Seeing you that happy gave me such relief. Your little heart has been through a lot. I pray for more happiness in your life. Congratulations, baby."
Mzansi media personality, Nandi Madida, said:
"Congrats, beautiful!"
Local rapper and presenter, Moozlie, was proud of Kairo:
"That’s my girl!"
South African singer, Lady Du, wrote:
"Congratulations, my shining star! I wish you all the happiness in the world. God bless you more, my baby."
Mzansi singer, Thabsie, posted:
"Congratulations, baby girl!"
Nadia Nakai gushes over Kairo Forbes
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai's heartfelt birthday message to Kairo Forbes.
The rapper showed love to Kairo and praised DJ Zinhle for raising such an incredible child.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za