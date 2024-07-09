Nadia Nakai recently celebrated her bestie, Kairo Forbes, on her ninth birthday

The rapper showed love to Kairo and sent a shout-out to DJ Zinhle for raising "such a blessing"

Netizens praised Nadia and Zinhle's mature relationship and gushed over her bond with Kairo

Nadia Nakai showed love to Kairo Forbes and her mom, DJ Zinhle, on the famous kidfluencer's birthday.

Nadia Nakai celebrates Kairo Forbes' birthday

Kairo Forbes recently celebrated another year around the sun and was showered with warm birthday wishes from her family and supporters and sure enough, Nadia Nakai wasn't late to the party.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Never Leave hitmaker showed love to Kairo with several snaps from their time together, and it's clear that AKA's absence did not affect their bond:

"Happy birthday to the sweetest girl! @kairo.forbes, love you so much, my angel! I hope you’re having an amazing day!"

Not only that, but Bragga also took the time to praise DJ Zinhle's impeccable parenting, saying she was doing right with how she raised Kairo:

"Shout out to @djzinhle. You really did something special here, sister! Kairo is such a blessing!"

Mzansi gushes over Nadia's post

Netizens are loving Nadia's bond with both Kairo and Zinhle:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, showed love to Nadia:

"Love you, mama."

misskedi1 was impressed:

"Kairo has beautiful and healthy adults raising her. I mean, what a time to be alive and witness this. HBD, nana."

sindiso.sibanda.758 was in her feelings:

"Happy birthday, Kai Kai. I don't know why I'm crying."

dkleemosima admired:

"Kairo is surrounded by so much love."

ilovepheloh_ posted:

"Kairo is so lucky to have people like you. Happy birthday, Kai Kai, we love you so much!"

khanfaeeza1 wrote:

"I love this for you guys, man!"

Kairo Forbes does Uncle Tony's makeup

In more Kairo Forbes updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the kidfluecer's hilarious makeup video with Tony Forbes.

Kai Kai treated her grandfather to a luxurious facial and face beat just in time for his birthday.

