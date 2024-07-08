Lynn Forbes Celebrates Granddaughter Kairo’s 9th Birthday, SA Raves: “Her Happiness Is Contagious”
- Lynn Forbes celebrated her granddaughter, Kairo's ninth birthday with a sweet message
- Glammy gushed over Kai and shared the story of how her parents announced that they were planning on having a baby
- Mzansi showed love to Kairo and celebrated the famous kidfluencer on her special day
It's Kairo Forbes' birthday and her grandmother, Lynn, penned her a heartfelt message to mark another trip around the sun for her granddaughter.
Lynn Forbes celebrates Kairo's birthday
Kairo Forbes turned nine on 8 July, and her family went all out to make her feel special on her birthday.
Her grandmother, Lynn, who also goes by Glammy, penned a sweet birthday message dedicated to her granddaughter accompanied by photos from her western-themed birthday party.
Taking to her Instagram page, Lynn gushed over Kairo and spoke about how her late son, AKA, dropped the news that he and Zinhle were pregnant:
"It’s been almost a decade since your dad said to me, 'Mom, Zinhle and I are planning to have a baby!' I can clearly remember my excitement at the possibility of becoming a grandmother.
"A few months later, they told me the happy news that your mom was pregnant, and I was over the moon! Nine months later, on this day, nine years ago, you were born, and our lives changed forever! It was one of the happiest days of our lives."
Mzansi shows love to Kairo Forbes
Netizens and the Megacy celebrated Kairo's special day with sweet birthday messages:
fezilemhlongo125 said:
"Her happiness is contagious. Happy birthday, Kairo!"
iamleanned showed love to Kairo:
"Happy birthday, Kairo! Big hug from the Dlamini girls."
khadijah_enigma wrote:
"Happy birthday, beautiful Kai. Big hugs and much love and blessings always."
tumi_cleo gushed over Kairo:
"Happy birthday, sweet Kairo. May your day be as beautiful as you are."
yuhitskhaya posted:
"Happy birthday to our favourite princess!"
gaffoorchantal responded:
"Happy 9th birthday, princess; you are truly one amazing little girl."
Kairo Forbes does Uncle Tony's makeup
In more Kairo Forbes updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the famous kidfluencer doing her grandfather's makeup.
Kairo treated Uncle Tony to a facial and face beat ahead of his birthday, and had netizens in stitches.
