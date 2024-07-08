Lynn Forbes celebrated her granddaughter, Kairo's ninth birthday with a sweet message

Glammy gushed over Kai and shared the story of how her parents announced that they were planning on having a baby

Mzansi showed love to Kairo and celebrated the famous kidfluencer on her special day

Lynn Forbes gushed over Kairo in a heartwarming birthday message. Images: lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

It's Kairo Forbes' birthday and her grandmother, Lynn, penned her a heartfelt message to mark another trip around the sun for her granddaughter.

Lynn Forbes celebrates Kairo's birthday

Kairo Forbes turned nine on 8 July, and her family went all out to make her feel special on her birthday.

Her grandmother, Lynn, who also goes by Glammy, penned a sweet birthday message dedicated to her granddaughter accompanied by photos from her western-themed birthday party.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lynn gushed over Kairo and spoke about how her late son, AKA, dropped the news that he and Zinhle were pregnant:

"It’s been almost a decade since your dad said to me, 'Mom, Zinhle and I are planning to have a baby!' I can clearly remember my excitement at the possibility of becoming a grandmother.

"A few months later, they told me the happy news that your mom was pregnant, and I was over the moon! Nine months later, on this day, nine years ago, you were born, and our lives changed forever! It was one of the happiest days of our lives."

Mzansi shows love to Kairo Forbes

Netizens and the Megacy celebrated Kairo's special day with sweet birthday messages:

fezilemhlongo125 said:

"Her happiness is contagious. Happy birthday, Kairo!"

iamleanned showed love to Kairo:

"Happy birthday, Kairo! Big hug from the Dlamini girls."

khadijah_enigma wrote:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Kai. Big hugs and much love and blessings always."

tumi_cleo gushed over Kairo:

"Happy birthday, sweet Kairo. May your day be as beautiful as you are."

yuhitskhaya posted:

"Happy birthday to our favourite princess!"

gaffoorchantal responded:

"Happy 9th birthday, princess; you are truly one amazing little girl."

Kairo Forbes does Uncle Tony's makeup

In more Kairo Forbes updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the famous kidfluencer doing her grandfather's makeup.

Kairo treated Uncle Tony to a facial and face beat ahead of his birthday, and had netizens in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News