Killer Kau's Family Visits Grave on 26th Heavenly Birthday, Heart Felt Video Pulls Heartstrings
- The family of the late Amapiano singer, Killer Kau, paid him a visit on his 26th heavenly birthday
- The late Amaneighbour singer would have turned 26 years old on Friday, 5 July, and fans celebrated him
- The heartfelt video pulled heartstrings on social media recently, and people continued to send messages of condolences
The Amapiano singer Killer Kau was remembered on his birthday. The star would have been 26 on July 5, 2024.
Amapiano singer Killer Kau given gifts on birthday
The Makhubu family visited Killer Kau, real name Sakhile, on his 26th heavenly birthday.
The late Tholukuthi Hey hitmaker was born on 5 July 1998, and he sadly passed away in August 2021 when he was just 23 years of age.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
@MDNnewss posted the heartfelt video which pulled heartstrings on social media. In the video, his family brought him cans of alcohol, a birthday cake and a bouquet of flowers.
Mzansi shares heartfelt messages to Killer Kau
Netizens gathered to pay tribute to the star 3 years after his death on his special day.
@PressPlaySA said:
"Gone too soon man."
@KingNema_Jnr shared:
"Halooooooo, Killa Kau. May his soul continue to rest in peace."
@juicystory_xciv stated:
"Rest in power, Kau."
Tribute concert for Killer Kau in place
The bubbly dancer and singer's life was cut short in a fatal car crash. He was in the car with fellow musicians Mpura and Thando Tot, a DJ, and Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe.
According to a poster shared by @_kwazi_, who said, "Tribute concert for the young man this coming weekend," acts such as Mr Jazzi Q, Robot Boii and Jobe London, along with many others, will be holding a concert to celebrate his life.
The show is slated to take place on Saturday, 13 July 2024.
Mpura's brother details tragic accident
In a previous report from Briefly News, the brother of the late Mpura, Kagiso Stuurman, spoke about his life and the accident in an interview on a YouTube podcast hosted by Hazel Mahazard.
Kagiso spoke at length about the accident which claimed Mpura and Killer Kau’s lives in 2021. He said they were not allowed to view his body because it was damaged.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za