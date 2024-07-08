Global site navigation

Killer Kau's Family Visits Grave on 26th Heavenly Birthday, Heart Felt Video Pulls Heartstrings
Celebrities

Killer Kau's Family Visits Grave on 26th Heavenly Birthday, Heart Felt Video Pulls Heartstrings

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • The family of the late Amapiano singer, Killer Kau, paid him a visit on his 26th heavenly birthday
  • The late Amaneighbour singer would have turned 26 years old on Friday, 5 July, and fans celebrated him
  • The heartfelt video pulled heartstrings on social media recently, and people continued to send messages of condolences

The Amapiano singer Killer Kau was remembered on his birthday. The star would have been 26 on July 5, 2024.

Killer Kau's family paid him a visit on his birthday.
Killer Kau would have turned 26 years old, and his family praised him. Image: @killerkau_rsa
Amapiano singer Killer Kau given gifts on birthday

The Makhubu family visited Killer Kau, real name Sakhile, on his 26th heavenly birthday.

The late Tholukuthi Hey hitmaker was born on 5 July 1998, and he sadly passed away in August 2021 when he was just 23 years of age.

@MDNnewss posted the heartfelt video which pulled heartstrings on social media. In the video, his family brought him cans of alcohol, a birthday cake and a bouquet of flowers.

Mzansi shares heartfelt messages to Killer Kau

Netizens gathered to pay tribute to the star 3 years after his death on his special day.

@PressPlaySA said:

"Gone too soon man."

@KingNema_Jnr shared:

"Halooooooo, Killa Kau. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@juicystory_xciv stated:

"Rest in power, Kau."

Tribute concert for Killer Kau in place

The bubbly dancer and singer's life was cut short in a fatal car crash. He was in the car with fellow musicians Mpura and Thando Tot, a DJ, and Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe.

According to a poster shared by @_kwazi_, who said, "Tribute concert for the young man this coming weekend," acts such as Mr Jazzi Q, Robot Boii and Jobe London, along with many others, will be holding a concert to celebrate his life.

The show is slated to take place on Saturday, 13 July 2024.

Mpura's brother details tragic accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, the brother of the late Mpura, Kagiso Stuurman, spoke about his life and the accident in an interview on a YouTube podcast hosted by Hazel Mahazard.

Kagiso spoke at length about the accident which claimed Mpura and Killer Kau’s lives in 2021. He said they were not allowed to view his body because it was damaged.

