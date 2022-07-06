Killer Kau's girlfriend Olwethu Mkhwanazi and the yanos artist's industry peers took to soial media to wish him a heavenly birthday

The dancer and Amapiano artist would have turned 24 on Tuesday, 5 July if it wasn't the for the horrific accident that claimed his life in August 2021

Killer Kau's friends and fans also shared that they miss the star who passed away in the same accident that claimed the life of Mpura

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Killer Kau's girlfriends and entertainment industry friends took to the timeline to wish the Amapiano artist a happy heavenly birthday.

Killer Kau’s girlfriend and friends wished him a happy heavenly birthday. Image: @killerkau_rsa

Source: Instagram

The yanos star would have turned 24 years old on Tuesday, 5 July. He passed away in a tragic car accident that also claimed the life of Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker, Mpura.

According to TshisaLIVE, Kau's girlfriend, Olwethu Mkhwanazi, took to Instagram Live to wish her late man a heavenly birthday. She shared a snap of herself with Kau in happy times, reports the publication.

Killer Kau's friend Robot Boii also took to the same platform and shared snaps of himself with his late friend. He captioned his post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Happy Birthday My Brother #KillerKau."

Konka Soweto's social media manager also took to the club's page on Twitter and shared a snap of the late artist.

His fans also took to the timeline to share their tributes to the late talented young man.

lihlewakhe wrote:

"Happy heavenly bday Killer, to say we miss you is an understatement. We long for you."

bouy_to_the_k commented:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace. Happy birthday to killerKau."

sine_bheng said:

"Happy birthday to killer kau. May he continue to rest in peace."

@shau_ty wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday."

@ThePo28581942 added:

"Happy birthday to you, May your rest easy buddy."

Mpura and Killer Kau pass away in tragic car accident

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were left reeling when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post. The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

The Sunday World reported that the pair died on their way to a gig to Rustenburg. According to a source who spoke to the publication, the two musicians sadly passed away after a car accident in August, 2021.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News