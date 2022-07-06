Theo Kgosinkwe of Mafikizolo took to the timeline to gush over his wife and penned a sweet birthday message when she turned 29 on Tuesday, 5 July

The loving singer shared an adorable snap and a clip of himself with his wife Vourne and their daughter Oratilwe

Other Mzansi stars and Theo's followers took to his comment section to help him with his beautiful bae a fabulous day

Theo Kgosinkwe has taken to social media to gush over his wife. The member of Mafikizolo penned a sweet post in celebration of Vourne's 29 birthday on Tuesday, 5 July.

Mafikizolo Member Theo Kgosinkwe penned a sweet birthday message to his wife Vourne. Image: @theo_kgosinkwe

Source: Instagram

The singer and his boo got hitched during the hard lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. They have a cute daughter together, Oratilwe.

Taking to Instagram, Theo shared an adorable snap and video of himself with his wife and bundle of joy. He expressed his love for both Vourne and Oratilwe. According to Daily Sun, he captioned his post:

"Happy birthday Sponono saka,today indeed was a special day for the love of my life, my beautiful wife and mother to our beautiful daughter Oratilwe, I pray that God should bless and answer all your prayers with a yes and amen, I love you so much and happy birthday."

Other musicians and Theo's fans took to his comment section to help him wish his beautiful wife a happy birthday.

nhlanhla_mafu from Mafikizolo said:

"Happy BD queen Vee."

moonchildsanelly wrote:

"Hay Theo you literally married your twin, like yhooooo."

simplyblueskyartwo commented:

"Happy birthday to your Sweetheart."

meme_elijah said:

"Nibahle. You guys are Love itself."

keneiloeq wrote:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife many blessings."

palesakgomo added:

"Happiest birthday beautiful wife."

