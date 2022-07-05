Zakes Bantwini recently took to his social media pages to rave about his beautiful wife, media personality Nandi Madida

The Osama hitmaker said he couldn't keep calm because Nandi Madida was crowned the best-dressed star at the Durban July on Saturday

Zakes Bantwini missed the glamorous event because he was performing at the Afro Nation Festival in Portugal

Zakes Bantwini is one proud husband, and he can't hide it. The famous singer and music producer recently headed to his social media pages to brag about his beautiful wife, Nandi Madida.

Zakes Bantwini took to his Instagram page to brag about Nandi Madida's Durban July outfit. Image: @zakesbantwini and @nandimadida

Taking to his Instagram, the Osama hitmaker shared a lovely snap of the singer and media personality.

He shared with his millions of fans and followers that his wife took the award for the best-dressed star at the prestigious Durban July on Saturday. Zakes Bantwini, who clearly couldn't keep calm, wrote:

"I’m trying so hard to be humble. My wife @nandi_madida took best dressed at the Durban July 2022."

According to TimesLIVE, Nandi Madida looked effortlessly chic in an elegant gown designed by Ryan Keys of Keys Fashion. The stunner announced on Twitter that she was crowned the Queen Bee thanks to her stunning fit. She tweeted:

"Thank you @Hollywoodbets for choosing me as the Queen Bee for your Marquee. The aim was to be comfortable, chic and dressed to the theme. Next project and event this month is in LA. Not very active on Twitter but thank you for the love."

