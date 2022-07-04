Award-winning singer and music producer Tresor Riziki is making major moves in the music and entertainment industry

The star , who is currently making waves after working with American rapper Drake on his new album , Honestly, Nevermind , made another major stride

, , , Tresor has been inducted into The Recording Academy's class of 2022 as a member who can vote at the Grammy Awards

South African-based Congolese singer and music producer Tresor Riziki has joined the prestigious Recording Academy's class of 2022. The Never Let Me Go hitmaker joins the list of creatives who can now vote at the annual Grammy Awards.

Tresor Riziki has been inducted into the Recording Academy class of 2022. Image: @tresorofficial

Source: Instagram

Tresor Riziki's new fit comes hot on the heels of the release of Drake's latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, in which he also played a significant part. By being inducted into the Recording Academy, the talented star can now vote at the prestigious Grammy Awards, thereby playing a major role in building a stronger future for all music creators.

The music producer headed to his Instagram page to announce the food news to his millions of fans. Tresor Riziki said he was honoured to be recognised by the Recording Academy. He wrote:

"I’m honoured to be part of the new Grammys // @RecordingAcademy member class and joining incredible creators and professionals who serve, celebrate, and advocate for our music."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Sondela hitmaker said the new fit will help celebrate, advocate and push music.

