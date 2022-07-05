Former The Queen actress Dineo Langa took to social media to wish her on-screen mentor Rami Chuene a happy 47th birthday

The stunning media personality took to her timeline and penned a sweet message in celebration of her former The Queen cast-mate

Social media users took to Dineo's comment section to applaud the two stars for having a good relationship and always showing each other love

Dineo Langa has taken to social media to wish Rami Chuene a happy birthday. The former The Queen actress penned a sweet post in celebration of the veteran actor's 47th birthday on Sunday, 3 July.

Dineo Langa wished Rami Chuene a happy birthday when she turned 47. Image: @dineomoeketsi, @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

Dineo, 32, and Rami's relationship began when they were both still part of the cast of The Queen. They're still good friends and frequently post snaps on their timelines.

Taking to Twitter, Dineo shared a cute snap of herself with the Giyani: Land of Blood star. Dineo Langa captioned her post:

"Happy birthday my Laaaamz @ramichuene what a beautiful thing it is to share this life thing with you. I love you to no end and wish God's endless blessings over your life."

According to Daily Sun, Rami is Dineo's on-screen mentor. Peeps took to her timeline to share views on the stars' relationship.

@RorisangMaboa03 said:

"Your relationship is so beautiful. Happy Birthday @ramichuene."

@NdhlovuHarry wrote:

"Happy birthday to Tgom."

@Nakirayi1 commented:

"Beautiful post!!!"

@BMKekana said:

"What a beautiful relationship."

@Zibusis86024578 added:

"Happy birthday."

Giyani: Land of Blood fans show Rami Chuene love for slaying her role

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of Giyani: Land of Blood applauded Rami Chuene for slaying her role in Season 2 of the telenovela. The veteran actress plays the character of Manoko in the soapie.

The fans of the show took to social media to praise the star after the epic episode. Some peeps complained that they'll now have to wait for four days before watching their favourite soapie again next Monday. The show airs from Monday to Wednesday.

Below are some comments from Twitter users who applauded Rami Chuene and those from tweeps who want the show to air from Monday to Friday.

Source: Briefly News