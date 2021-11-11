'Giyani: Land of Blood' Fans Show Rami Chuene Much Love for Slaying Her Role

Rami Chuene has been applauded by the viewers of Giyani: Land of Blood for slaying her character in the telenovela

The fans of the soapie took to social media after Wednesday night's episode to show the veteran actress much love for the way she plays Manoko

Some viewers of the SABC 2 soapie complained that three days a week is not enough for them as they now want to watch their fave show from Monday to Friday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The viewers of Giyani: Land of Blood have applauded Rami Chuene for slaying her role in Season 2 of the telenovela. The veteran actress plays the character of Manoko in the soapie.

'Giyani: Land of Blood' fans showed Rami Chuene much love after Wednesday night's episode. Image: @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

The fans of the show took to social media to praise the star after Wednesday night's epic episode. Some peeps complained that they'll now have to wait for four days before watching their favourite soapie again next Monday. The show airs from Monday to Wednesday.

Below are some of the comments from Twitter users who applauded Rami Chuene and those from tweeps who want the show to air from Monday to Friday:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Sesi_Vutomi wrote:

"She is fire."

@FumaniShilubana commented:

"You have not seen nothing yet."

@Maggie47071582 said:

"I love her. I always take people's roles and give them to her in my head. Always thinks if Rami was playing this role she could have killed it."

@N_Shikwambana wrote:

"This thing of having to wait until next week Monday for the next episode of #GiyaniLandOfBlood is torture."

@afterglowxxxx added:

"Re sign'a petition kae for Giyani to play on Mon - Fri? This thing ya 3 days is not it, I can't."

Giyani: Land of Blood premieres

In other news, Briefly News reported that the new season of Giyani: Land of Blood premiered on Monday night, 1 November. The viewers of the SABC 2 show took to social media to share what they think about it.

Many people were surprised that Rami Chuene is now part of the cast. A while back she posted a snap of herself rocking a wedding dress and many thought she got hitched in real life but it was all just part of Giyani: Land of Blood.

The fans believe that the new season of the show is going to be lit because of how hot the first episode was. They took to Twitter to share their views on the soapie.

Source: Briefly.co.za