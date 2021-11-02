The new season of the highly-anticipated Giyani: Land of Blood aired for the first time on Monday night

Many people were surprised that the wedding snap that Rami Chuene posted a while back was actually part of a scene in the new season

The viewers of the show have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the first episode of the show with new cast members

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The new season of Giyani: Land of Blood premiered on Monday night, 1 November. The viewers of the SABC 2 show have taken to social media to share what they think about it.

'Giyani: Land of Blood' premiered on Monday night. Image: @ramichuene, @giyanisabc2

Source: Instagram

Many people were surprised that Rami Chuene is now part of the cast. A while back she posted a snap of herself rocking a wedding dress and many thought she got hitched in real life but it was all just part of Giyani: Land of Blood.

The fans believe that the new season of the show is going to be lit because of how hot the first episode was. They took to Twitter to share their views on the soapie. Check out some of their comments below:

@TiyiBevhula said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"#GiyaniLandOfBlood is the best telenovela in South Africa. Retweet if you agree."

@MrsMagongwa wrote:

"So @ramichuene got married on #GiyaniLandOfBlood."

@MeshackBevhula commented:

"I stopped watching TV soapies the day #GiyaniLandOfBlood stopped airing... so I'm back."

@Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"Phaṱhu Makwarela likes killing people on first episodes of a new season."

@nembilwi_ndiche added:

"This is going to be a hot season."

Rami Chuene got 'married' on set

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rami Chuene fooled the whole nation when she posted a snap of herself rocking a wedding gown last month. The star was apparently wearing the dress as part of a scene she was filming for a new show.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has shared that Rami is part of the cast of the second season of Giyani: Land of Blood, which started airing on SABC 2 on 1 November.

Taking to Twitter, Mphela used the same wedding pic Rami posted on her official Instagram account a while back. When she shared the snap, even her industry peers took to her comment section and congratulated her.

Source: Briefly.co.za