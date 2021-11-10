First Look: Viola Davis Plays Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady’

Viola Davis has taken on the exciting role of Michelle Obama in Showtime's The First Lady and peeps feel its a casting made in Heaven

The show is set to premiere next year and will detail the lives of three first ladies, from their journey into the White House all the way to their time in office

Viola has prepared intensely for this role and fans are so impressed by the first glances of her portraying Michelle

Viola Davis is getting ready to show the world Michelle Obama like they've never seen her before. The seasoned actress will be playing one of America's most loved first ladies and fans are so excited to see her do the role justice.

Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama in a Showtime original series. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Entertainment Weekly reports that Showtime's The First Lady will follow the stories of Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford as they navigate their way through the political duties and personal emotions involved in being the president's right-hand woman.

Viola Davis is reported to have studied Michelle down to the core. The actress fully read her memoirs and then sat down to have multiple conversations with her to ensure that she plays Mrs Obama the best way possible.

Davis shared the news of her casting on Instagram where she gave followers a sneak peek of some of herself, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson as the respective first ladies. Her caption read:

"It was terrifying but an incredible honour to portray this extraordinary woman. Can't wait to share."

Followers were blown away by the accuracy Viola has when playing Michelle. The comments were filled with surprised compliments.

@itsevaego wrote:

"How do you have her mannerisms down perfect?"

@imitationbyjerel commented:

"Come through hair and makeup!!!!!! Lawd I thought this was Michelle!!!!"

@danyelle added:

"Now this is CASTING BABY!! ❤️"

@gabiotores said:

"Can you hear other Emmy coming??? 'Cause I do."

