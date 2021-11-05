The Woman King is a period-piece show that will tell the story of female warriors in the 1800s, and what better location to film than South Africa

Thuso Mbedu announced that she was cast on the show alongside the talented Viola Davis earlier this year, leaving Saffas bursting with excitement

Just when the country was focused on Thuso, veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi was announced as a new addition to the cast and he won't be the last South African

South Africans absolutely love seeing one of their own thriving in international spaces. So when the news of Seputla Sebogodi and Thuso Mbedu's casting in the US show The Woman King broke, peeps went crazy celebrating the amazing talent our country has to offer.

Seputla Sebogodi has bagged a major role alongside Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis in US production, ‘The Woman King’. Image: @thuso.mbedu and @seputlasebogodi

ZAlebs reports that The Woman King will mainly be filmed in Mzansi so peeps can expect to see a lot more homegrown talent joining the cast. The show will tell a real-life story about the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th century.

When describing the story, Thuso Mbedu said:

"It is set in the 1800s in Africa and it’s based on real-life events of women warriors. I am excited to be part of the story because we are telling stories about Africa."

The cast of the show is going to be overflowing with incredible talent. Some of the confirmed international talents include How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis as well as Star Wars actor John Boyega.

The Citizen reported that one of Mzansi's most talented actors, Seputla Sebogodi, has also joined the star-studded cast. It is rumoured that he will be playing a role he knows best - everyone's favourite villain.

