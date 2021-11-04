Acclaimed local author and playwright Damon Galgut has become the third South African to win the prestigious Booker Prize

He walked away with R1 million for his novel, The Promise , which follows a white family during the end days of apartheid

In his speech, Galgut said he hopes the award encourages people from around the world to take African writers more seriously

According to TimesLive, the novel is based on a white South African family during the end days of apartheid and focuses on their failed commitment to provide their black maid with her own home.

Galgut makes SA proud after winning an international award for his apartheid-era novel. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The article went on to say that this was Galgut's third nomination for the prize but it is the first time he bagged it.

In his acceptance speech, the author said:

"It's changed my life and please know I am profoundly, humbly grateful for this. It's taken a long while to get here and now that I have, I kind-of feel that I shouldn't be here."

Galgut added that 2021 was a great year for African writer and he accepted the award "on behalf of all the stories told and untold".

In another article published by The Guardian, The Promise is the acclaimed author's ninth novel and he is now the third South African to win the exceptional prize, alongside JM Coetzee and Nadine Gordimer.

The article added that Galgut grew up in Pretoria, where the novel is set, and described the main family as a mix of everything he grew up with in the Gauteng city.

Galgut, who wrote his first novel at the age of 17, hopes the award encourages people far and wide to "take African writing a little more seriously now".

