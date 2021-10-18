Soborno Isaac Bari is the world's youngest professor at the astonishingly young age of just nine years old

He will be making his way to South Africa soon to receive the award for the Da Vinci Laureate: Social Architecture

IOL shared the news to their Facebook page and people are in utter shock that he is so youngand want to know how he became a professor

A little nine-year-old professor will be awarded the Da Vinci Laureate: Social Architecture. Soborno Isaac Bari is the world's youngest professor and he is an Asian-American who specialises in maths and science.

Bari will be arriving in South Africa soon and will receive recognition for his incredible work. Image: Soborno Isaac Bari /IOL

Source: Facebook

The Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management is registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training. The award honours those who made a significant contribution towards transforming society and demonstrated a passion for developing diverse communities.

In an article published by IOL, it says that the young professor received his first salary when he was just seven years old and working as a guest professor at Mumbai University’s Ruia College. He was also nominated for a Nobel prize.

The event will take place on Sunday in Modderfontein in Gauteng.

IOL shared the story on its Facebook page and people are shocked at how young the genius boy is and many don't believe he can be a professor at that age.

Wiedaad Holt:

"Sjoe! Do you know how long it takes to become a professor in this country?!? More than the 9 years he has been alive."

Alison Richardson:

"And my child just watched the same episode of Peppa Pig for the 97th time and ate a Fling he found on the floor."

Jane White:

"This little chap must be the reincarnation of a great mind."

John Maleho Mangonyane:

"We all are different and wired differently, with special gifts. The only challenge, is that our gifts have been subjected to certain oppressive mainstream learning paths, which in most instances prohibits each one to fully tap into their own intelligence.

"Few are luckily exposed to more relaxed socio-economic surroundings which enable them to tap into their own special gifts."

Sipho Mthembu:

"How do they test a kid to have such a IQ of a professor, then when did this kid start doing all these things?"

Ditho Maine:

"How can nine-year-old kid become a professor?"

