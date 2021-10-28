BI Phakathi is South Africa's beloved good Samaritan and he has once again taken to the streets of Cape Town to help the homeless

In a video BI shared on social media, he is preparing and serving food along with other good-hearted volunteers

In the end, we see him gift the team leader, Karen, R20 000 for her selfless work feeding the homeless daily

South Africa's 'faceless' philanthropist, BI Phakati, has once again spread kindness and generosity to those who need it the most. He recently shared a video of himself and other volunteers serving food to the homeless in Cape Town.

In an Instagram post, he said:

"Serving the homeless in Cape Town with fresh food with @mrcashtime and @capitecbank to support The Service Dining Rooms team led by sister Karen who does this work daily for the homeless. She is our hero and her fantastic team #makeadifference."

The video shows BI Phakati and a number of other volunteers, including musician K.O, preparing and serving a meaty dish along with healthy fruit. They then head outside to serve those walking by with a nutritious meal

Towards the end of the video, BI does something truly incredible by gifting sister Karen, who he mentions in his post, R20 000 as a way of showing gratitude for her daily efforts feeding the homeless.

In less than a day, the video received close to 16 000 views and people from around Mzansi are showering BI with big respect and praise.

brenda_thats_me:

"You will be blessed much more my brother."

polka.dot.coco:

"Honestly our country is full of angels."

pastor_fawn:

"Food is nourishment for the soul and praying for it is for the healing heart. Be Blessed BI."

