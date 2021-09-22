Thuso Mbedu is excited to star alongside English actor John Boyega in a new movie, The Woman King

John took to social media recently to announce that he'll be joining the cast of the film, which is based on true events

John expressed that he's excited to work with Thuso Mbedu and the likes of US superstar Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu will star alongside popular English actor John Boyega in a new movie. The excited South African actress took to social media to retweet John's post about the film.

Thuso Mbedu is set to star alongside English actor John Boyega in 'The Woman King'.

Source: Instagram

Thuso and John will join the likes of Viola Davis as part of the cast of the historical drama titled The Woman King, which is based on true events.

John took to Twitter recently to share the exciting news. He will play the role of King Ghezo in the movie. The thespian shared that he was looking forward and proud to share the set with the likes of Thuso and Viola. He said:

"I will be joining this incredible cast as King Ghezo. Very excited to create with you all @violadavis @ThusoMbedu @GPBmadeit."

John also took to Instagram and shared more details about the movie. He said the film is based on true events.

Tweeps took to Thuso and John's comment sections on the micro-blogging app to congratulate them. Check out what they had to say below:

@Dlala_Mzolo wrote:

"Look at you!"

@twmackay34 said:

"Now THAT'S a cast."

@thxrxdinsxn commented:

"All these queens and you? This gonna be so good."

@softIokis wrote:

"So proud of you omg this is gonna be amazing."

@FadhiliTheOne said:

"Always so happy to see you doing new projects!!"

Thuso Mbedu gushes about working with US director Barry Jenkins

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu took to social media to gush about working with award-winning international director Barry Jenkins. The actress worked with the US director on the set of Amazon Prime series The Underground Railroad.

Thuso took to Instagram and shared that many people had asked her what it was like working with the Oscar award-winning Jenkins. She then responded with a lengthy answer to the question on everyone's lips.

She shared that Jenkins showed the cast what humanity looked like. Thuso said Barry is also very kind, crazy and funny and so welcoming. The stunner expressed that Jenkins is also respectful of everyone.

