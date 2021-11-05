Connie Ferguson Shares Touching Video of Shona Ferguson: "Memories Are Forever"

Connie Ferguson has taken to social media to share a heart-melting video of her late hubby, Shona Ferguson

The award-winning TV producer was draped in a warm blanket and laughed out loud when he realised his wife was filming him

Mzansi celebs and fans have taken to The Queen actress' comment section to comfort her and also share that they miss Uncle Sho's laughter

Connie Ferguson has posted a heartwarming video of her late hubby, Shona Ferguson. The TV producer passed away a few weeks back due to Covid-19 complications.

In the clip, the loving hubby and father was draped in a comfy blanket. He smiled and then burst into laughter when he realised that his boo was filming him.

Taking to Instagram, The Queen actress shared that she finds comfort in her late boo's laughter whenever she watches his clips taken when he was still alive. Connie Ferguson captioned her post:

"There’s something about laughter that is just so therapeutic! Laugh a little, and then a little more!"

Connie's peers in the entertainment space and her fans took to her comment section to share their views on the touching video. Check out some of their comments below:

basetsanakumalo said:

"You - my personal person and Shona were just joy unparalleled, so palpable. He watches over his gorgeous and formidable wife. Love you Constance!"

ttmbha wrote:

"I love you, he is smiling from heaven."

samaddavis commented:

"One of a kind Laugh!"

zandisilenhlapo wrote:

"Oh Cons. You have such a soft & tender space in my heart. I can only imagine how much Sho is smiling next to you all the time without you seeing him. May God bless your heart my angel."

zinzivelelo wrote:

"Wow! It’s like he is right here!"

nompumelelombonani99 added:

"That laughter will forever be in our hearts, memories are forever."

Shona Ferguson bags international award

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported recently that Shona Ferguson has bagged a lit international award for his role in Kings of Joburg. The late executive producer scored himself the Best Lead accolade for his role as Simon "Vader" Masire in the series he also produced.

Kings of Joburg took home three awards at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards. Actress Cindy Mahlangu won the Best Supporting Actress trophy while the series itself bagged the Best Series in Africa award. The prestigious ceremony took place in Los Angeles.

Actress Connie Ferguson took to Instagram to celebrate her hubby's big win. She said she was beyond elated for the win.

Source: Briefly.co.za