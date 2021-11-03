A local doctor has shared the phenomenal talents of her gardener, Robert, who makes gorgeous Christmas wreaths

Robert can be seen posing with his wreaths, which are perfect for the festive season, and his crafting abilities are simply amazing

People from around Mzansi are impressed by the skilled man and many want to place orders for the upcoming festive season

A local doctor, Leigh Holloway, shared the incredible skills of her gardener, Robert, who makes eye-catching Christmas wreaths by hand.

In a Facebook post, she broadcasted his talents and asked Mzansi to support his hustle.

The talents of Robert have left Saffas scrambling to get their hands on his handiwork. Image: Leigh Holloway/Facebook

Leigh captioned the post:

"If you are looking for Christmas wreaths, my gardener Robert is a whizz. He has a small business - please support him if you can. You can WhatsApp him on 063 623 6583."

She also attached pics of Robert holding his gorgeous wreaths that are leafy, voluminous and perfectly encapsulate the festive spirit.

Heading to the comment section, people from around Mzansi are blown away by his unique talent and many want to know where he is based so they can support him. Others are impressed by the wreaths and complimenting the gardener.

The post has received over 200 reactions, close to 100 comments and more than 1 500 shares.

Let's dive into the comments:

Joanne du Toit:

"Wow!"

Sue Armstrong Bentley:

"Gorgeous!"

Nicky Roberts Woodhall:

"Beautiful."

Cindy Lindsay:

"That is amazing."

Leanne Scott Diogenidis:

"Love supporting people like this. I assume he is in the Benoni area?"

Diane Lynette von Blerk:

"That is amazing, will definitely order one. How much and where are you guys?"

Ruth Lockwood:

"Absolutely beautiful!!"

Angie Inman

"Absolutely incredible. He has huge talent and potential as a florist."

