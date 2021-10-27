Visual artist Nelson Makamo has travelled the world making the most beautiful drawings and Kelly Rowland is a massive fan

The former Destiny's Child member got her first taste of Nelson's work at the Global Citizen festival in 2018 when he made her a portrait

Kelly has remained a loyal supporter of the artist since then and recently attended his showcase in Los Angeles titled Blue

Kelly Rowland has paid tribute to one of Mzansi's finest talents, Nelson Makamo. The singer is huge fan of the artists work and recently took the time to gush about him on her social media after attending one of his prestigious shows.

Kelly Rowland gushing over SA's very own Nelson Makamo. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nelson Makamo had his very first solo art showcase in America titled Blue. TimesLIVE reports that Kelly Rowland attended the show and was left in awe of the insane pieces that Nelson produced.

Nelson is well known for his work with oil, charcoal and water paintings. In 2018 he was introduced to Kelly while she was in the country attending the Global Citizen Festival, where he gifted her with a portait of her son. The singer was left in tears after seeing the art work.

Fast forward to this week, Kelly made sure to support Makamo as he made his US debut. Rowland took to Instagram to sing the artists praises, writing:

"We were truly blown away by your show today. There are no words to describe what we saw. Every single piece is so incredibly unique, rooted and spiritual. Thank you for your gift. Love you always."

